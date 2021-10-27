5 players who have a similar playing style to Lionel Messi

Arguably the greatest player to have played the game, Lionel Messi still continues to shine brightly at the highest level.

Many players have been dubbed as the new Messi, but have failed to live up to the hype. The Argentine is a unique player, a generational talent whose impact on the game has been huge.

However, there are a few players who have similar attributes to Messi. While very few can come close to the maestro, certain players can claim to have a similar style to Messi.

On that note, here's a look at the five players who have a similar playing style to Lionel Messi.

#5 Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Long touted as the successor to Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala has etched a successful career for himself at the very top.

A prodigious talent during his Palermo days, Dybala moved to Juventus in 2015 for £36 million. The Argentina international, like Messi, is a diminutive forward with excellent technical ability. A good creator and a consistent goalscorer, Dybala has done well for Juventus, although the ride has not always been smooth.

In 261 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, Dybala has scored 104 goals, and provided 44 assists. The 27-year-old has had his issues with injuries, and has been linked with a move away from Juventus in the past. However, recent reports suggest that the former Instituto man is set to sign a new deal at the club.

#4 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

Dani Olmo is an interesting player. A product of Barcelona's La Masia academy, Olmo took the unorthodox route of moving to Croatia for his development.

His time with Dinamo Zagreb was a huge success, with RB Leipzig signing him in 2020 for nearly £20 million. A versatile player capable of playing in midfield and further forward, Olmo is a technically gifted footballer. The Spain international is renowned for his intelligence and vision, and has excelled in Germany.

Barcelona are rumoured to be interested in bringing Olmo back. The 23-year-old has made 64 appearances in all competitions for Leipzig, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists. Olmo is unlikely to remain with his current club for a long time.

