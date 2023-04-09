Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as the Reds come from behind to secure a point against the league leaders | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 9.

The Reds entered this game on the back of a poor run of form, picking up just one point from their last three league games. They smashed rivals Manchester United 7-0 before losing to Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth. After a goalless draw against Chelsea in their last game, Jurgen Klopp's men were eager to put in a good performance.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League at present. They have won each of their last seven league outings and were five points clear of City prior to kick-off. Despite being without starting defender William Saliba, Mikel Arteta named a strong lineup for this game.

Arsenal made a positive start to the game as they looked to keep the ball and play Liverpool off the park. They scored an early goal courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli, who scored with a deft toe poke in the eighth minute to make it 1-0. The Brazilian continued in his stunning run of form as he provided an assist to his compatriot Gabriel Jesus, who made it 2-0 to the Gunners after 28 minutes.

Liverpool then upped the ante as they passed the ball with confidence and committed men forward to try and find a way back into the game. They succeeded in slowing the visitors' momentum and created chances of their own. Mohamed Salah scored in the 42nd minute to make it 2-1 as Arsenal carried a one-goal lead into the break.

Liverpool made a bright start to the second half as they were spurred on by the home supporters, who were charged up following a strong end to the first period. They won a penalty just nine minutes after the restart as Diogo Jota was clipped by Rob Holding in the box. Salah stepped up to take it but was unable to convert but the Reds kept pushing forward.

They attempted 13 shots on goal in the second half, of which five shots were on target. Aaron Ramsdale did well to save four of those but was unable to prevent Roberto Firmino from scoring at the death to make it 2-2. Both sides created chances towards the end but failed to alter the scoreline further as the game ended in a draw.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Gabriel Martinelli loves a game against Liverpool

In each of Arsenal's last four games against Liverpool, Martinelli has played a prominent role in their attacking play. His pace and directness has caused problems for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the past and did so today as well.

The Brazilian handed his team the perfect start in the first half as he scored after just eight minutes and then assisted Jesus in the 28th minute. He wreaked havoc on the left flank with his forward runs and demanded the ball in every instance he was open even for a split-second.

His performance in the first half put Arsenal in the driver's seat for the remainder of the game.

#4. Liverpool were reliant on Salah, who had a hot & cold game

Mohamed Salah scored in the first half to bring the Reds back into the contest as they cut the Gunners' lead into half prior to the interval. He was their chief goal threat and popped up in great positions from time to time, forcing the visitors' defenders and goalkeeper to make crucial stops.

Salah had a glorious chance to level the game from the penalty spot in the second half after Rob Holding conceded a foul. However, he fired a tame effort wide of the mark, much to the disappointment of the home support.

#3. Arsenal dropped off towards the end of the first half

After being on top of the proceedings for a good 40 minutes, a couple of incidents in quick succession had a domino effect on Arsenal that they didn't expect. Granit Xhaka was shrugged off the ball by Ibrahima Konate, an action the Swiss deemed as a foul but wasn't given it. Xhaka then retaliated by shoving Alexander-Arnold, who responded with the same and both were booked.

Since then, the Gunners seemed to have lost a bit of focus as the game got heated and officials were in the spotlight for every decision. The visitors also lost a bit of intensity as they came out for the second period.

#2. Liverpool showed great character in the second half

Liverpool came out with all guns blazing for the second half as they were desperate to get back into the game and make amends for a slow start to the game. They made the better start to the half and created several chances to score after the interval, even winning a penalty which Salah failed to convert.

Klopp made multiple changes and looked to freshen things up on the pitch as the Reds created one chance after another in a bid to score. Aaron Ramsdale made some clutch saves to deny the hosts.

#1. Roberto Firmino scored his inevitable goal against Arsenal

Since joining Liverpool back in 2015, Roberto Firmino has made it somewhat of a habit to find the back of the net against Arsenal. He now had 10 non-penalty goals against the Gunners, the highest of any player to do so in the Premier League era, surpassing the likes of Didier Drogba (8) and Mohamed Salah (9).

