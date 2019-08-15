Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (5-4 on penalties): 5 players who impressed for The Blues | 2019 UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea players celebrate a goal against Liverpool

Chelsea's defeat in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup made it two losses in two matches as Chelsea manager for Frank Lampard, as with the scoreline reading 2-2 in the leadup to the penalties, Tammy Abraham's miss in the decisive spot-kick proved costly for the Londoners as Liverpool lifted the title in the end.

Despite coming in as underdogs, Chelsea gave a good account of themselves and can consider themselves unlucky to have lost to Liverpool, as they were more than a decent match for their more favored opponents.

The Blues hit the post on two occasions, and showed great determination and grit to match The Reds stride for stride, and coming off the back of their disastrous 4-0 defeat to Manchester United over the weekend, Lampard would have been very impressed with his side's response.

Even in defeat, many Chelsea players impressed, and in this piece, we shall be highlighting five Chelsea players who impressed the most.

#5 Matteo Kovacic

Matteo Kovacic

Over the 120 minutes against Liverpool, Chelsea were arguably the better side in the middle of the park, and a large reason for this was the industriousness of Matteo Kovacic.

The Croatian international spent last season on loan from Real Madrid, and impressed significantly so it came as no surprise when Chelsea made the decision to make his move permanent, signing him for a sum of £45m.

Against Liverpool, Kovacic was started in a midfield three alongside Jorginho and N'golo Kante, and he discharged his duties effectively, hassling the Liverpool midfielders, while also contributing significantly to Chelsea's attacking output.

He was substituted for Ross Barkley 11 minutes into extra time, but with Chelsea having an intense competition for midfield places, Kovacic did his chances of a starting spot a world of good with his pristine display against Liverpool.

