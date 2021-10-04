Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City: 5 talking points as points are shared at Anfield | Premier League 2021-22 

A thrilling Premier League game at Anfield saw Liverpool and Manchester City share the spoils in a four-goal thriller.

Pep Guardiola made two changes to the side that lost to PSG in midweek. Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus started in place of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. Liverpool, meanwhile, named an unchanged XI, playing the side that won resoundingly at Porto.

Manchester City started the game on the front foot, fashioning several good chances. Kevin De Bruyne dictated the pace of game, while Phil Foden missed two glorious chances. The first of them saw Bernardo Silva beating five Liverpool defenders before threading a through ball to Foden. The England international, though, shot straight at Alisson.

In what was an uncharacteristic display, Liverpool were sloppy in their passing, struggling to clear their lines as Manchester City launched a plethora of attacks. Kevin De Bruyne's flying header sailed over the bar when he should arguably have done better. Meanwhile, Phil Foden saw a vociferous appeal for a penalty waved away by Paul Tierney as Liverpool were the happier of the two teams at half-time.

Jurgen Klopp's men started the second half on the front foot, taking the lead when Mohamed Salah set up Sadio Mane in the 59th minute.

The Egypt international picked up the ball 35 yards from goal on the right flank. He skipped past a half-hearted challenge from the already booked Joao Cancelo before threaded the ball to Mane. The Senegalese made no mistake from close range, with his finish leaving Ederson helpless in the Manchester City goal.

City drew level ten minutes later, though. Gabriel Jesus showed superb footwork to dribble across the Liverpool defence before Foden found the bottom corner from an acute angle.

There was a moment of controversy when James Milner committed a challenge on Bernardo Silva. The Englishman had already been booked in the first half, so the City felt Milner should have been sent off.

Their annoyance was amplified when Milner had a hand in Liverpool's second goal. The 35-year-old took a throw down the right flank that found its way to Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian showed great ingenuity to dribble across several challenges before scoring a stunner off his weaker foot in the 76th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne, though, brought City level with a stunning left-footed shot from outside the area that took a significant deflection off Joel Matip.

Fabinho had a golden opportunity to grab the winner, but Ruben Dias produced an excellent goalline clearance. On the overall balance of play, a draw was probably the right result on the night. On that note, here are the five talking points from the game.

#5 Phil Foden continues amazing scoring run against Liverpool

Phil Foden has scored in all his Premier League games against Liverpool.

Amidst a plethora of world-class and expensive signings at Manchester City, Phil Foden is one of the few academy players in the team. The 21-year-old has won admiration, and has grown from strength to strength at both club and international level.

Phil Foden was on target in City's 4-1 victory at Anfield in February. His goal on Sunday means he has found the back of the net all three times he has faced Liverpool.

#4 Manchester City targets James Milner's wing throughout the game

Manchester City get the better of James Milner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been arguably the standout right-back in the world in the last three years. He has played a key role in returning Liverpool to the top of the game. However, with the England international currently ruled out with an injury and James Milner has deputised for him on the right of defence.

The former Manchester City man is no mean slouch, given his years of experience in the league. However, at 35, Milner is no longer as quick as he once was. He makes up for his loss of pace with his vast experience. But there was a noticeable drop in quality down Liverpool's right flank, with Milner on the pitch.

City seemingly came with a gameplan of exploiting the same, and virtually all their attacks throughout the game were channelled down the left flank. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, in particular, had a field day running at Milner. So it came as no surprise when the Liverpool number seven got booked in the first half.

Milner was lucky not to have been sent off for another mistimed challenge on Silva in the second half before he was replaced by Joe Gomez.

