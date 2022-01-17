Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: 5 Talking Points as Reds return to winning ways | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 in a Premier League game at Anfield, thanks to goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

Fabinho opened the scoring on the cusp of half-time. The Brazilian headed in following a corner kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool made their ascendancy county.

Brentford tried to stand their ground following the restart. Diogo Jota came close to scoring in the 62nd minute, but his effort hit the woodwork. The Portuguese was then denied by Alvaro Fernandez.

The visitors' hopes of getting back into the game ended when Oxlade-Chamberlain latched onto a beautiful cross from Andrew Robertson. The Englishman headed in to double his side's advantage in the 69th minute. Minutes later, Takumi Minamino sealed the game following some brilliant work in the box by Roberto Firmino.

With the win, Liverpool moved past Chelsea into second. They have amassed 45 points after 21 games and trail Manchester City by 11 points. The Reds also have a game in hand.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Kaide Gordon makes his Premier League debut

It was a special game from Gordon.

Kaide Gordon, after impressing against Shrewsbury Town, was handed his Premier League debut. The 17-year-old replaced Diogo Jota in the 82nd minute.

In the process, Gordon broke a long-standing record. At 17 years, three months and 11 days, he became the fourth-youngest player to debut for Liverpool in a league game, overtaking Raheem Sterling. He is only behind Jack Robinson, Harvey Elliott and Ben Woodburn.

Liverpool FC @LFC A moment to remember for Kaide A moment to remember for Kaide 🙌 https://t.co/MOPekyd5tQ

Alexander-Arnold heaped praise on Gordon, tweeting: "The future is bright."

#4 Liverpool get back to winning ways

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain celebrates after scoring against Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp's men returned to winning ways in the Premier League after a series of disappointing results. Liverpool had drawn 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and lost 1-0 to Leicester City. Their last victory in the league came against Newcastle United on 17th December.

This win is huge for Klopp's troops, as they are missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are currently playing in the Africa Cup of Nations. The German will be delighted with how Firmino and Fabinho have stepped up in Salah and Mane's absence.

Fabinho was the engine room of the team. He was key in both offence and defence.

He won eight duels, made seven recoveries and created four chances in the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav