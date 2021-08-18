3 possible destinations for Xherdan Shaqiri this summer

Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Anfield throughout this transfer window. Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City for £13.5 million in 2018. He has played 45 league games for the Reds thus far, scoring seven goals. He helped the club win the UEFA Champions League in 2019, along with a Premier League title in 2020.

However, he struggled for game-time last season, managing to start just five league games. The 29-year old was also left out of the Reds squad to face Norwich City during the opening day of the season.

The former Stoke City attacker also publicly stated last month about his desire to leave the Reds and seek out a new challenge.

On that note, here's a list of three possible destinations for Xherdan Shaqiri this summer.

Memphis Depay has left Lyon FC to join Barcelona FC as a free agent earlier this window

Olympique Lyonnais lost Memphis Depay to Barcelona FC on a free transfer earlier this window. The French club are currently in search of his replacement, with Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri among the top names on their list.

Known for his strength, creativity and technique, Shaqiri will fit in perfectly at Lyon, with Peter Bosz preferring his team to play high-press, attacking football. The Swiss winger played 5 games during EURO 2020, scoring three and assisting one goal.

The 29-year old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the French club. However, both clubs still have a lot of differences in their valuation of the player which needs to be sorted before the transfer window deadline on August 31.

Nevertheless, the Lyon-based club are currently in talks with Burnley to sell Maxwel Cornet, a move that could generate funds to push forward with a move for Shaqiri.

