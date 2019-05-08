Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 3 Tactics from Ernesto Valverde which cost Barcelona the game

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Barcelona traveled to Anfield for the 2nd leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, leading 3-0 on aggregate. The second-leg ended 4-0 in the home side's favor and they qualified with 4-3 on aggregate. For Liverpool, the goals were scored by Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

In the first half, Liverpool started the game with urgency and determination. They were pressing Barcelona high and winning almost every second ball. They got the early goal that was required with Origi scored with a tap in after Jordan Henderson's shot rebounded of Marc Andre Ter-Stegan.

Barcelona found it hard to play from the back but they grew into the game and started showing more authority. They had their chances as Alisson Becker was brought into two saves by Lionel Messi and Phillipe Coutinho. The first half ended with the match in balance and everything to play for, but Liverpool led 1-0.

In the second-half, Liverpool seemed dangerous as they hunted down every second ball. Substitute Wijnaldum, who came on for the injured Andy Robertson, scored two goals in quick succession and made it 3-0 for his side.

The fourth goal was scored by Origi after some dreadful defending from Barcelona from the corner. In the end, we witnessed a great Champions League comeback and in this slideshow, we take a look at the three tactics which cost Barcelona the game.

#3 Not pressing Liverpool in their own half

One of biggest faults from Barcelona on the night was giving Liverpool too much respect and space. They allowed the Reds to keep the possession even after going 1-0 or 2-0 down. Being 3-0 up from the first leg, it is understandable that Barcelona have a considerable lead and would rather defend. However, even after Liverpool made it 3-0 at home, Barcelona weren't pressing them enough.

They were letting Liverpool keep the possession and that really led to their downfall on the day. One can understand pragmatism to a certain extent but Barcelona isn't a team low on quality and they should have challenged Liverpool even more. However, the Spanish side failed to do that and allowed Liverpool to get back into the race to qualify for the finals.

