Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 5 Tactics from Klopp that won the game

When Barcelona travelled to Anfield to face Liverpool on Tuesday, there was a sense of deja vu in the air. A year ago, Barcelona had been leading 4-1 in the home leg of the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals, against Roma. They had traveled to Rome all but assured of progression to the Semifinals, but were in for a shocker. Barcelona were beaten 3-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and it was Roma who progressed to the Semifinals!

As such, Ernesto Valverde was wary of the consequences of overconfidence this year. He knew that nothing was granted on the night, even though his team had been brilliant all through this season. Barcelona had already won the La Liga, and they were also in the final of the Copa Del Rey. However, they were up against a Liverpool side who had the capacity to turn the tie around, even though Klopp was missing Salah and Firmino due to injuries.

In the end, their worst fears came true. Liverpool were rampant on the night and Barcelona never looked to be in the game. The home side took the lead in the 7th minute through Origi. They doubled the score through substitute Wijnaldum in the 54th minute, before the Dutchman made it 3-0 in the 56th minute. Origi struck again in the 79th minute to make it 4-0 and it was enough to see them through to the final.

While the players did the hard work on the pitch, Jurgen Klopp deserves all credit for masterminding a fantastic comeback win. Here are 5 tactics from the German Manager that won Liverpool the game

#5 Team Selection

Klopp was crippled with injuries before the start of the game. Firmino had already been ruled out of the game when Salah hurt himself against Newcastle in the weekend. The Egyptian has been crucial to Liverpool’s ambitions this season and the news that he would have to sit out this tie put Liverpool in the backfoot.

However, the German Manager reacted brilliantly. He opted for Origi, who had scored a crucial winner in the weekend, to spearhead the attack and put his faith on Shaqiri to start in the Salah role. Both players played very well, with Origi scoring twice and Shaqiri picking up an assist.

Klopp’s midfield selection was also fantastic. The combination of Fabinho, Milner and Henderson ensured that Barcelona could never gain control of the game.

