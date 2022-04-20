Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Salah, Diaz and Mane lead the Reds' march to the top of the table | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool routed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield to move to the top of the Premier League table on Tuesday, 19 April.

The Reds came into the North West Derby on the back of four wins and one draw from their last five league games. United, on the other hand, entered the contest having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five games in the league. Both sides were hungry for a result with a lot still left to fight for this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was granted leave from the game after facing a personal tragedy on Monday after passing away of his newborn son. The entire footballing world unites in grieving with him and his wife Georgina Rodriguez in this tough moment. The home fans offered their support via a classy round of applause for the entire seventh minute of the game. It was a pre-planned gesture organised by several Reds supporters' groups.

The game started off with both sides passing the ball at a good tempo and spreading play. Alisson drew the first big reaction from the crowd in the fourth minute after a nervy moment with the ball. However, Anfield erupted in cheers as they scored off a swift counterattack soon after. Mohamed Salah played a driven pass into the box for Luis Diaz to tap in to put Liverpool 1-0 up in just the fifth minute.

The Merseysiders continued to pile the pressure on Manchester United and came at them with one chance after another. Their pressure paid off as Sadio Mane played a wonderfully dinked pass into Salah's path, who promptly finished to make it 2-0 to Liverpool. Their front three continued to run rings around United's defense who looked exhausted.

The visitors ended the first half looking hapless and dejected as their defeat against Liverpool in October continued to haunt them. The Reds went into the break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Manchester United showed some signs of being threatening as Liverpool started the second half sitting slightly deeper in their own area. Jadon Sancho's introduction helped the Red Devils progress the ball into the attacking third. They had a few spells with greater possession of the ball than Liverpool but failed to really threaten the goal. However, United's period of joy was short-lived.

Andy Robertson did well to dispossess Anthony Elanga near the half-line and play the ball to Luis Diaz. The Colombian passed it to Sadio Mane, who scored with a delightful first-touch finish on the half-volley to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute. This move one came out of the blue as Liverpool's pressure proved to be too much for the visitors.

The hosts got their fourth goal through Salah from Diogo Jota's pass. He attempted a chip that took a huge deflection off Aaron Wan-Bissaka and went looping into the goal. It was yet another occasion where United were stripped off the ball in their own half, leading to a concession of a goal. The Egyptian had an opportunity to complete his hat-trick in the dying embers, but could not apply the finish.

Liverpool won the game 4-0, completing a 9-0 aggregate win over Manchester United this season. They are now on top of the league, two points above second-placed Manchester City, who face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

That said, let's take a look at the player ratings for both sides from tonight's game.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6.5/10

He began the game with two nervy moments after the ball was passed back to him. However, he started playing some trademark long balls as the game progressed and he settled into proceedings.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

The Englishman was at his best as he galloped forward at every opportunity. He ended the game having made two tackles and two interceptions, and winning three of his six duels.

Virgil Van Dijk - 6.5/10

Van Dijk had a relatively less eventful outing. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy and played two long balls in four attempts.

Joel Matip - 6.5/10

Matip put in a mature and composed performance as his side comfortably saw off their opponents.

Robertson started a bit slow but soon found his feet and grew into the game. He was lively running up and down the left wing and did not have much defensive work. He broke up United's play and built up the counter-attack for Liverpool's third goal.

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho dominated the center of the park, thwarting every run from a Manchester United player using his strength and positioning ability. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy, which included five accurate long balls in eight attempts.

Jordan Henderson - 6.5/10

A calm and composed performance from the Liverpool captain. He played four out of seven accurate long balls and won two of his four duels.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

Thiago was at his tricky best as he put on a show with his skills. Dominated the midfield with his agility and ability to play on the half-turn. He played six accurate long balls from six attempts, completed three out of three dribbles and won seven of his nine duels. He was later replaced by Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah - 9/10

The Egyptian provided the assist for Liverpool's first goal and finished coolly to score their second. Salah scored his second and Liverpool's fourth with a chipped shot that was deflected off Aaron Wan-Bissaka. He looked lively throughout and put in a typical performance.

Sadio Mane - 9/10

He dropped deep into a brilliant position to receive the ball and create the chance for Liverpool's first goal. The Senegalese turned provider as he assisted Salah for the Reds' second goal. He capped off a brilliant performance with a sublime half-volley goal with his weak foot midway through the second half.

Luis Diaz - 8.5/10

Diaz made a brilliant run to tap-in to score Liverpool's first goal. The Colombian looked lively and threatened United's defense on multiple occasions. He also provided an assist for the Reds' third goal. Diaz passed the ball with a 90% accuracy, had two shots on target and also made one clearance in a wonderful outing. He was replaced by Jota later on in the game.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota put in a decent shift after coming on 70 minutes into the game. He also made the assist for the club's fourth goal on the night.

Naby Keita - 6/10

Keita came on after 80 minutes and put in a good performance. However, he was booked.

James Milner - N/A

Milner came on very late in the game and did very little to warrant a rating.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 5/10

The Spaniard was helpless as Liverpool sliced through his defense like a knife through butter. Conceding four goals from five shots on target won't be easy to digest for him at all.

Phil Jones - 5.5/10

Jones made only his second start of the season and was thrown into the eye of the storm. He struggled to cope with the pace of the game and was often found out of position. He was replaced by Jadon Sancho at the halfway mark in a bid by Ralf Rangnick to add some attacking firepower.

Harry Maguire - 5/10

The Manchester United captain faced one of the toughest nights of the season as his side were routed by Liverpool. He struggled to cope with the movement and pace of their front three.

Victor Lindelof - 5/10

The Swede had a tough night in defense but still managed to win three of his four aerial duels.

Diego Dalot - 5.5/10

Dalot gave the ball away a few times which put his side in direct danger. He lost the ball a total of 22 times. He also won all five of his duels.

Paul Pogba - N/A

He was subbed off after just nine minutes on the clock due to seemingly a calf injury and did not do much to warrant a rating.

Nemanja Matic - 5/10

Matic struggled against Liverpool's pace and looked a few yards off the pace. As the game progressed, his minimal influence vanished altogether.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Wan-Bissaka was run ragged by Liverpool's wingers. However, he made a few key tackles and put in the effort while tracking back, which was a positive.

Anthony Elanga - 6/10

Elanga had a slow first half but came into the second half with a bit more vigor and spirit. He completed one successful dribble and also won three of his five ground duels.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Fernandes looked dejected as his team looked lost and way off Liverpool's mark. He was not able to get into the game as he would have liked and put in a lowly performance. He was booked later on for a rash swipe at Alexander-Arnold.

Marcus Rashford - 5.5/10

Rashford did well to use his pace to run in behind the defense on a couple of occasions. However, his heavy touches let him down as Rashford could not take a shot towards goal.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard - 6/10

The Englishman played nearly the entire game after coming on in the 10th minute. However, he failed to provide any significant attacking output for his side.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Sancho's introduction did not help United change the scoreline, but they at least looked more threatening after his introduction at the restart. He completed two of his two dribble attempts and won two of his three ground duels.

Hannibal Mejbri - 5/10

The teenager came on as a late substitute but was easily wound up by Liverpool's experienced players. He was booked for a bad challenge soon after coming on and nearly got a second booking.

