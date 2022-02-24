Liverpool 6-0 Leeds: 5 talking points as rampant Reds run riot | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool took a giant step towards the Premier League title with a thoroughly deserved 6-0 victory over Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday. The Reds have reduced a 14-point deficit to leaders Manchester City to just three in three weeks.

Anfield erupted after Mohamed Salah converted a spot-kick in the 15th minute, and that was only a portent of things to come. Joel Matip dribbled past several players before playing a one-two with Salah and calmly chipping the ball over the hapless Ilan Meslier. The Egyptian King then scored from the spot again to triple the Reds' lead on the cusp of half-time.

Marcelo Bielsa's men had no answers after being put under severe pressure in the first half. Whites forward Jack Harrison had a chance to reduce the deficit in the second half, but Alisson stood tall. A late brace from Sadio Mane and a thunderous Virgil Van Dijk header from a set-piece then wrapped up a convincing win for the Reds.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Liverpool's front three puts hapless Leeds to the sword

Leeds wanted to put things back on track following a heavy defeat to Manchester United last weekend, but Jurgen Klopp's men were too hard to handle.

The hosts showed an abundance of energy, and kicked off the game on the front foot. Big-money signing Luis Diaz came close to his second goal in as many games. The Colombian's shot was heading to the bottom corner, but his teammate Sadio Mane came in the way. That was only a temporary reprieve for Leeds.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diaz hunted down their opponents in the first half as Liverpool went full throttle against a struggling Leeds backline. Salah scored a couple of penalties, while Mane bagged two close-range goals ahead of the League Cup final clash with Chelsea. Diaz looked lively until he was taken off in the second half.

#4 Mohamed Salah hits double figures for goals and assists

Mohamed Salah has reached ten goals and as many assists in a Premier League season for the third time in his Liverpool career. The Reds forward now has 19 goals and ten Premier League assists this campaign.

Liverpool's number 11 looks set to grab his third golden boot since his arrival to Merseyside. He has seven goals more than his teammate Diogo Jota, while he's tied with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the assists table with ten assists apiece.

What a performance. Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Leeds:90% pass accuracy70 touches28 passes in the final third (most)9 touches in the box (most)5 possessions won3 possessions won in the final third6 shots (most)2 goals1 assistWhat a performance. Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Leeds:90% pass accuracy70 touches28 passes in the final third (most)9 touches in the box (most)5 possessions won3 possessions won in the final third6 shots (most)2 goals1 assistWhat a performance. 💪 https://t.co/FlYN1IXNXs

Overall, Salah has bagged 27 goals and ten assists across competitions this season.

