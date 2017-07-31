Liverpool already have Naby Keita's alternative in Emre Can

Emre Can is slightly rough around the edges but has the same quality and mentality as Keita.

Liverpool have Naby Keita's alternative in their no.23 Emre Can

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's search for a top midfielder to both improve the first team as well as be the lynchpin for winning the Premier League led to RB Leipzig's Naby Keita. The 22-year old was one of the best midfielders in Europe last season. Further, he finished 2nd behind Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga Player of the Season award votes.

So, he was naturally targeted by Liverpool with Klopp scouting Keita since the player was at RB Salzburg. The Reds were undeterred by the huge money quoted as Reds' owners Fenway Sports Group promised to back Klopp to the hilt.

RB Leipzig are adamant on their stance to not sell Keita

However, after many negotiations back and forth, the deal looks unlikely to happen as the German club are reluctant to sell. Although things can change before the end of the window, Liverpool can consider having missed out on another top transfer target.

Now, this should generally cause concern at the club as alternatives need to be looked at. However, Liverpool have less reason to worry due to two reasons. Firstly, in Jordan Henderson, Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Georginio Wijnaldum, Philippe Coutinho and Marko Grujic, Liverpool are stocked with quality depth.

Secondly, the alternative to the Guinea star is already at Anfield in Emre Can. While the former Bayern Munich youngster is not at the same level as Keita yet, he is the only one who comes close to him. The 23-year old possesses a similar skill-set, although not at the same level. However, he has the ability to grow into such a player, if not better.

Versatility

(Video Courtesy - MrBoyWunder YouTube channel)

The first big reason for the comparison between the two players is their versatility. Naby Keita is considered as one of the most complete midfielders around due to his ability to play in both the holding midfield and advance midfield roles.

Emre Can is one Liverpool player who possesses the exact same skill-set. Further, Can is physically imposing, when compared to the diminutive stature of Keita. While the physique is not the defining factor as N'Golo Kante has shown over the past two seasons, it is definitely an added advantage in a physical league such as the Premier League.

Passing

Naby Keita vs Emre Can statistical comparison (Data courtesy - Squawka.com)

Looking at their passing-related statistics, it is obvious that Can lags behind Keita in end-product - assists. However, if we look further, the German has close numbers to the Guinean in key passes and chances created. Further, Can compares well in the number of forward passes and pass completion percentage.

There is no doubt Keita leads Can and will only get better. However, keeping in mind that the latter struggled with niggles for most part of the previous season before bouncing back in February, Can is not far behind.

Goals

Naby Keita vs Emre Can performance data comparison (Data courtesy - Squawka.com)

Again, Keita scored 3 more goals than Can and the German had his best goal-return last season. The Liverpool no.23 has only recently started to improve his end-product, though. Klopp has asked the likes of Can and Wijnaldum to get into goalscoring positions often and one can see that in the number of shots Can takes per game.

Further, Can compares with Keita in terms of shots taken inside the area while the German definitely has a higher taste for shooting from a long range. This suits Liverpool's style of play as Klopp's side have goals in all of their front-men, allowing Can to arrive late for scoring a thunderbolt from rebounds or cutbacks.

Defensive contribution

As discussed earlier, both Can and Naby Keita can play in the no.6 role, implying they have good defensive temperament. Looking at their statistics, we can see a difference based on their physical build and the league they are in.

Naby Keita vs Emre Can performance data comparison (Data courtesy - Squawka.com)

Both the players won a good number of tackles per game while Keita absolutely dominated the interceptions area. The Guinean made a stunning 3.05 interceptions per 90 minutes, a high number even for a defensive midfielder. In comparison, Can made 1.09 interceptions per 90 minutes and definitely needs to improve in that area.

However, Can won twice the percentage of aerial duels, which is expected when comparing them physically. Further, the Liverpool midfielder made almost twice the number of clearances, highlighting his work rate. Also, in England, second balls from set-pieces are much more significant than in Germany. Thus, clearances are important and Can is a better midfielder for Liverpool because of them.

Worthy alternative?

Emre Can is more than capable of playing the Naby Keita role for Liverpool next season

Finally, there is no question Naby Keita would definitely add strength and end-product to Liverpool's midfield. However, if Jurgen Klopp fails to land the Leipzig midfielder, there is no cause of concern for the Reds as they already have a similar player with them.

The only worry for Liverpool would be to tie up Can as he is entering the final year of his contract. The Confederations Cup 2017 winner with Germany brings leadership and a winning mentality to the side along with the discussed attributes.

Therefore, Liverpool are already in possession of a slightly rough diamond in Can. If they can keep him, he will grow under Klopp's tutelage to become a world-beater at Merseyside.