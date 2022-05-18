Liverpool attacker hesitating new contract due to ‘strong interest’ from PSG: Reports

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has revealed that Sadio Mane's hesitation to sign a new contract with Liverpool is due to the strong interest he's received from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Senegalese ace has just over a year left with the Reds and faces an uncertain future at the Merseyside club.

Earlier this month, Liverpool Echo reported that Mane held talks with Bayern Munich over a move that could see him leave Anfield this summer.

If he's indeed on his way out, PSG are the favorites, according to Falk. He also said that the Ligue 1 champions are offering him a "high salary."

"If Sadio Mané will leave @LFC the big favorite for a Transfer is @PSG_inside. The strong interest and high salary at Paris are the reason why he hesitates to sign a new contract at Liverpool."

The Parisians are looking to bolster their attack following the seemingly imminent departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid (as per Marca).

However, the side could face competition from Bayern Munich, who're also interested in the 30-year-old Liverpool star.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside that he's certainly on their list and the Bundesliga champions have been in discussions with his agents but are "not advanced" yet.

He further added that Liverpool's board will also meet with Mane's representatives in the coming days to talk about his future.

GOAL @goal Bayern Munich are interested in Sadio Mane, according to Sky Germany 🗞 Bayern Munich are interested in Sadio Mane, according to Sky Germany 🗞 https://t.co/HDsESfY4q9

Sadio Mane has been a key figure in their push for an unprecedented quadruple this season, looking in good form after returning from a triumphant Africa Cup of Nations tournament with Senegal in February.

Since joining Jurgen Klopp's side from Southampton in 2016, he's struck 119 goals and made another 48 assists from 267 games. He has lifted six titles, including one Premier League and Champions League each.

He could win the latter for a second time with the club next week as the Reds are scheduled to play Real Madrid in the finals on May 28.

Liverpool ace pushing his Ballon d'Or case

Mane's incredible form over the last few months has put him amongst the top favorites to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

With two domestic cups and the AFCON title in the bag already this calendar year, the Senegalese is having arguably the best run of his career yet.

GOAL News @GoalNews The Sadio Mane Ballon d'Or campaign is gathering pace after yet another trophy The Sadio Mane Ballon d'Or campaign is gathering pace after yet another trophy 👀

He faces tough competition from teammate Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema, but the upcoming clash between their sides is billed as a possible decider in this race.

