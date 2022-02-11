Liverpool beat Leicester City to keep the pressure on Manchester City

Not many teams across Europe can compete against Manchester City, considering their current form. However, Liverpool are determined to give the Cityzens a run for their money.

Pep Guardiola’s side seem to be running away with the title after moving 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after beating Brentford on Wednesday. However, Liverpool responded in kind, coasting to a 2-0 victory over Leicester City a day later.

The Reds have been playing catch-up for many weeks now, so it was important they didn’t allow City to further extend their lead at the top. Despite squaring up against a stubborn Leicester side, Jurgen Klopp’s men eventually had the last laugh, thanks to a double from Diogo Jota.

Reds make it five wins in a row

A lot has been said about Manchester City’s imperious form, but Liverpool have been equally consistent in recent weeks.

The Reds made it five consecutive wins across competitions following Thursday’s triumph over Leicester City. They don’t look like a side that would drop points any time soon.

Despite missing the services of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a month due to the Africa Cup of Nations, Klopp’s side coped well without their attacking duo. With the African pair now rejoining the team after the tournament, it’s fair to say Liverpool are once again at full strength to carry on with their ambitions for the season.

Squawka Football @Squawka



And they've won each of their last six home games. Liverpool have now kept more clean sheets (7) than they have conceded goals (6) at Anfield in the Premier League this season.And they've won each of their last six home games. Liverpool have now kept more clean sheets (7) than they have conceded goals (6) at Anfield in the Premier League this season. And they've won each of their last six home games. 💪 https://t.co/FQih9ilvUT

Liverpool keep the chase on Manchester City

Manchester City opened a 12-point lead over Liverpool on Wednesday, but the Reds have now cut their lead down to nine after beating Brendan Rodgers’ side. Liverpool also have a game in hand and, should they win that, they’ll be just six points behind Guardiola’s side, and a tight title race will be back on.

“Leicester are a really good team. The set-up was a little like they played against us in the first league game,” Klopp said afterwards, as quoted by Football 365.

“I don’t think they had too many finishes. but they had moments that we had to defend. We had the bigger chances, and we deserved the win. It was for sure not the best we ever played, but it was really good enough to win… I don’t think they (Manchester City) smell our breath already! But we just try to win football matches.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Liverpool need to win to keep the chase on Manchester City, and they did just that by beating Leicester City. The Reds’ bigger challenge would be to remain consistent, and they’ll hope the Cityzens drop points in the coming weeks.

Edited by Bhargav