Liverpool to compete with Manchester City for Brazilian defender - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to compete with Manchester City for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos this summer.

The Reds are expected to add more strength to their squad this summer, as they missed out on signing a centre-back last summer.

Although Liverpool signed Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies in the winter transfer window, Carlos is being seen as a marquee signing who could perhaps challenge the likes of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez next season.

Virgil van Dijk is expected to return for the Reds next season and it will be a big challenge for the rest of the centre-backs to find their form again and start alongside him.

As per El Gol Digital, Liverpool will have to beat competition from Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Liverpool target Diego Carlos will not come cheap

Sevilla don’t have to sell Diego Carlos as the Spanish side are in a good position right now and are set to receive a cash injection through Champions League football next season.

They are well ahead of Real Sociedad in the race to finish in the top four, and should they qualify for the premier European competition, they will perhaps demand a higher fee to part ways with Carlos.

It remains to be seen exactly how much they will ask for Carlos, whose contract with the Andalusians expires only in 2024.

Liverpool might struggle to sign players for big money next summer as their place in next season’s Champions League is in major jeopardy.

2nd DIEGO CARLOS

What can I say. He has the speed to play a high-line. He has a great range of passing, dominant in the air and his strength is pretty underrated. Wouldn’t be hard for Liverpool to pull off this transfer. Would fit right in at Liverpool as he has all the criteria. pic.twitter.com/UzAG76gUtS — ColorData (@ColorData) March 16, 2021

Jurgen Klopp’s side may have to sell some of their squad players to make enough money for new signings. That’s the least of their problems though as their rivals Manchester City and PSG are armed with more money.

Carlos is 28 and is in the peak years of his career. If Liverpool can sign him ahead of Manchester City, they will be a in a good position to challenge for the league title once again next season.

The Brazilian has been an integral part of Sevilla since joining them in 2019, and has made 23 appearances so far in La Liga this season.