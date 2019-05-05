Liverpool continue their dramatic winning run in the Premier League as Twitter berserks up again

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool don't want to let the Premier League title go away from them as Jurgen Klopp's men have been thrashing every opponent they meet week after week.

On Saturday late Premier League, Liverpool visited Newcastle United to keep their hope for the 2018-19 Premier League trophy. Under the lights of St. James Park Liverpool outclassed the men in black and white with a 3-2 goal margin.

Before the start of the match, Rafa clearly warned the Liverpool side by saying that his team could spoil Liverpool's party as Jurgen Klopp selected a strong line-up for the weekend clash. Without taking any kind of risks, Klopp fielded his first eleven in a 4-3-3 formation.

Due to some fitness issues, Roberto Firmino remained out of the match squad, where Daniel Sturridge made the start as the central forward, with Mane to his left and Salah to his right.

Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum were the three midfielders for the Reds. Virgil Van-Dijk paired up with Lovren at the back-line of Liverpool's defence. As always, Robertson started again at the left back position, while Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the lineup.

It was Liverpool's back-bone Virgil Van-Dijk, who helped his team to broke the deadlock for the first time in the 13th-minute of the match. A Trent Alexander-Arnold's sweet cross found the head of the PFA Player of The Year winner. Unmarked Van-Dijk easily threw his body on the air and drew the first blood from the corner situation.

Eight minutes later, Christian Atsu equalized the scoreline for the home side. Liverpool defence showcased a sloppy defensive display this time as Matt Ritchie was totally found himself unmarked at the left-hand side of the pitch. Rondon received a pass from Ritchie and splashed the ball towards the nets, but his shot actually hit the arm of Alexander-Arnold. Atsu, who was looking for the rebound, took the ball and placed the ball in the right direction.

With 28 minutes on the clock, Mohamed Salah's right-footed shot helped Liverpool to extend the lead. It was again Trent Alexander-Arnold, who maintained to provide a low cross this time. Salah took an unusual volley with his right foot, which went into the nets ignoring the gloves of Martin Dubravka. The first half ended with a 2-1 advantage to the visitors.

In the second half, Liverpool received another knock as the Venezuelan striker Solomon's left-footed cracker went past Alisson Becker and gave Newcastle the equalising goal at the 54th-minute of the match.

Suddenly, the hands of Liverpool fans went up to their heads when they saw their talisman Mo Salah left the pitch with an injury. Divock Origi came as the replacement of Salah. Origi showed his presence inside the penalty box as he helped his side to fetch the lead yet again for the 3rd time on the same night. A well-distributed cross from the substituted man Xherdan Shaqiri met headers of Divock Origi and Jamaal Lascelles before going into the nets.

After watching the dramatic conclusion, Twitter lovers have started to share their emotions on their favourite social networking site as we have a few reactions.

Origi walking into the changing room after another last minute winner



pic.twitter.com/Rvu1vaaJl4 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 4, 2019

Huge credit to Divock Origi. Not easy coming into tough games like tonight's playing a bit part role all season but he is one of the reasons Liverpool are challenging. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 4, 2019

This is the “free kick” that is about to win Liverpool this game?.... I mean Jesus Christ 🤦🏿‍♂️ #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/RCrJ5Rj7Rb — Bims_World (@Bims_World) May 4, 2019

Man of the Match: Liverpool’s Andre Marriner — Marc Duffy (@MarcSDuffy) May 4, 2019

All you moanin fookin doom merchants who had your tweets written ready to say “I told you so” get back into your boxes. Support and believe we are fookin Liverpool!!! This team as balls of steel. pic.twitter.com/Cnq22ltPL9 — Rome to Istanbul (@tedthered77) May 4, 2019

Premier League title race:



1. Liverpool 94pts

2. Man City 92pts



📆 Monday:

Man City vs. Leicester pic.twitter.com/x3P2TF2Hfd — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) May 4, 2019

everyone's reaction to referee decisions in Liverpool games #NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/xsFAHYWtRP — Filipe Orlando 🌏 (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 4, 2019

I mean this in the nicest possible way, if Liverpool don’t win the league after all the contentious decisions they’ve got this season then I’ll be shocked. Week after week officials have saved them. Trent should’ve seen red and it was never a foul for their winner. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 4, 2019