Liverpool drop points against West Brom to blow Premier League race wide open again

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom on Sunday evening. Jurgen Klopp's men failed to cement their position at the top of the Premier League while other teams in the title race also dropped points over the weekend.

Almost everyone knew no team was going to run away with the title at the start of the season, but few would have expected it to be this close after 15 rounds of matches.

Although Liverpool are top of the league table, their lead is not a healthy one, with Everton, Leicester City and Manchester United all giving the Reds a close chase.

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s side had a chance to move five points clear at the top of the table but squandered the opportunity when they drew with West Bromwich Albion at Anfield.

Sam Allardyce, in typical Big Sam fashion, parked the bus, restricting Liverpool to very few clear-cut chances.

For the first time since February 2018 vs Spurs, Liverpool have had fewer shots on target than their opponent in a Premier League game at Anfield.



Liverpool: 2

West Brom: 3



Give Big Sam a ring for advice on how to stop Liverpool. 📞 pic.twitter.com/8ZqnHxsjsS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 27, 2020

Liverpool, United, and Chelsea drop points over the weekend

The Reds took an early lead through Sadio Mane before Semi Ajayi pulled West Brom level with just eight minutes left in the game. It was a goal that broke the hearts of Liverpool fans.

Klopp’s side was dominant throughout the game as West Brom adopted a counter-attacking approach to Liverpool's pressure. In the end, a draw was probably a fair result, with the Baggies defending well while Liverpool paid for failing to kill off the game.

More importantly, this draw reopens the Premier League title race. The Reds are not the only team to have dropped points this week. Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham also failed to win their respective games. Klopp felt that Liverpool should have done better on the night.

“West Brom deserved the point tonight because we didn't finish the game. It was difficult to create. In the end, everyone knows and feels we should have and could have done better tonight,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the game.

"They played differently against Villa. Today, it was clear it would be defensive with set-pieces," added Klopp.

Liverpool fail to win a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time this season.

Fixture congestion taking its toll on Premier League teams

All the Premier League clubs appear to be feeling the effects of the fixture congestion this season and Liverpool are no different.

The Reds have been hit hard by an injury crisis and. At one point, they had as many as eight senior players out injured. On Sunday, their injury woes were compounded by a groin injury suffered by Joe Matip.

The Cameroonian centre-back was replaced early in the second half against West Brom after Liverpool conceded. It remains to be seen how long this injury will keep him out and how Liverpool will cope without him.

Meanwhile, the other Premier League clubs will be looking to catch up to the Reds as the title race is likely to get closer in the coming weeks.