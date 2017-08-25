Reports: Liverpool favourites to complete deal for Bundesliga midfielder

Liverpool are confident of making an exciting addition to their squad

Things are looking up for Liverpool

What's the story?

Liverpool destroyed Hoffenheim to make it to the Champions League group stage and now there might be some more good news for the Liverpool faithful as reports in reliable German outlet Kicker (via Liverpool Echo) claim that Jurgen Klopp's men are favourites to sign Bayern Munich wonderkid Renato Sanches.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to let the talented 20-year-old join a Premier League side in order to get some regular playing time and Liverpool have jumped ahead of both Manchester United and Chelsea and are now favourites to complete the signing of the Portuguese international.

In case you didn't know...

Premier League bound?

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, but with the Bundesliga side reluctant to sell their star man, it seems like the Merseyside giants have now turned their attention towards Sanches. The 20-year-old has struggled to get regular playing time at the Allianz Arena and a move to Anfield might just reinvigorate the talented youngster's career.

Also, with Liverpool now confirming participation in the Champions League, Klopp wants more quality and depth to his side and the signing of Sanches on a one-year loan deal could prove to be a cheap and effective option for Liverpool.

The heart of the matter

Renato Sanches has struggled to break into Bayern Munich's star studded side and at the age of 20, the Portuguese star wants more regular playing time to further his career and improve his game.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are on the lookout for more options and Sanches' dynamism and energy will certainly add an extra dimension and provide another option for Klopp. Chelsea and United were also said to be interested, but with no concrete bids having been received so far, Liverpool have jumped ahead of the queue and will be confident of sealing the loan deal before the transfer window ends.

You can see why Sanches is rated so highly by everyone around the world.

Author's take

Renato Sanches is undoubtedly one of the greatest talents in world football right now and although Klopp is keen on a permanent move for the Portuguese star, a loan deal looks most likely.

On a personal level, a move to Liverpool and playing under Jurgen Klopp might just reinvigorate Sanches' career and unlock his true potential.

