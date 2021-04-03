5 Strikers Liverpool Must Sign in the Transfer Window Next Season

If 2019/20 was a memorable season for Liverpool FC, 2020/21 has been nothing less than a forgettable nightmare for the English champions. Injuries and the resulting lack of bench strength have caused considerable damage to Liverpool’s title defense. Interestingly, while Liverpool hasn’t conceded much despite their centre-back crisis, it is the lack of goals that has hurt the team.

Due to this, rumour mills have already linked Liverpool to goal machines like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. While both of these names are dream signings for any club, they may simply be too heavy on FSG’s pocket. That said, it is a no-brainer that Liverpool will be diving into the transfer market in search of a striker suitable to their playing style.

While summer signings are anyone’s guesses, here’s a list of 5 strikers who could add a breath of fresh air and a pair of scoring boots to the Liverpool dressing room next season.

Lautaro Martinez: Liverpool target

Last season, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez became the talk of the town due to his goal scoring flair. His partner Romelu Lukaku is enjoying all the attention but Lautaro has quietly enjoyed a good return again.

Martinez has quietly surpassed his last season’s figure and is hungry for more. He is much more direct in his game than Firmino and Mane and has the pace to complement the wingers on a counter attack.

His style of play has shades of Luis Suarez, who still has an ardent fan club among the Liverpool loyals. Whether Liverpool will try to lure the Argentine to Anfield is a different thing, but if they can dream of signing Mbappe and Haaland, they can surely afford Inter Milan’s asking price for Lautaro Martinez.

They are likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona, who are planning for life beyond Lionel Messi and Manchester City, who are looking for Sergio Aguero's replacement.

1 / 5 NEXT