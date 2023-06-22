Liverpool and Inter Milan told to pay £34 million to sign USA international midfielder: Reports

Valencia have reportedly slapped a price tag of £34 million on Liverpool and Inter Milan target Yunus Musah ahead of the next campaign.

Musah, 20, has established himself as one of the best midfield talents in the La Liga since his debut for Valencia in 2020. He started 29 of his 37 appearances across all competitions last season.

A right-footed tireless operator blessed with dribbling and work rate, the 27-cap USA star has been rumored to leave Los Che off late. He could soon be sold to raise funds for a squad revamp.

According to Fichajes, Valencia are willing to entertain offers in the region of £34 million for Musah in the ongoing summer transfer window. Liverpool and Inter Milan are keen to sign the midfielder.

Musah, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Mestalla, could prove to be a fine signing for the Anfield outfit. He would fill the void left by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain owing to his versatile nature.

Should the ex-Arsenal youth player secure a permanent move to Inter Milan, he could emerge as a key starter. Both Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic are speculated to depart this summer.

Overall, Musah has netted five goals and contributed three assists in 108 matches across competitions for Ruben Baraja's side so far.

Journalist provides fresh transfer update on Liverpool's ongoing search for midfielders

In his column for Caught Offside, GOAL journalist Neil Jones provided insight into Liverpool's midfield recruitment plans. He wrote:

"The signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton may be done and dusted, but midfield remains a priority for Liverpool in this summer's transfer market. Mac Allister is a significant signing to strengthen Jurgen Klopp's options, but it's never been a secret that the club wanted two or even three new signings in that position."

Jones remarked that Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is likely to be the Reds' next arrival this summer due to his playing style. He added:

"Obviously Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone have been mentioned. From my understanding, Thuram is the likeliest – his profile, his physique, his age, his club and his price – I think he perfectly fits the bill. It remains to be seen how willing Nice are to let him go. Still, Thuram's definitely been identified as someone Liverpool want."

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top Reds' transfer targets of late due to his stellar performances for Nice over the past three seasons. He is valued in the region of £52 million, as per L'Equipe.

Jurgen Klopp's outfit is also keeping tabs on the likes of Nicolo Barella, Ryan Gravenberch, Romeo Lavia, and Gabri Veiga.

