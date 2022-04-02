Liverpool and the quadruple may not be such a ridiculous idea after all.

Jürgen Klopp's would be primarily concerned with the 12.30 pm BST kick-off rather than the commemorations of him completing 250 games with Liverpool.

However, he will probably quietly admit that Watford's early arrival provides a great opportunity in his bid to topple Manchester City.

With Roy Hodgson's relegation-threatened side visiting, Liverpool can go top with a 10th straight Premier League win and 10th consecutive home league triumph.

Should City reply in kind at Burnley, Liverpool would only have been on top for a few hours. The thought of the Reds going top would definitely provide an impetus for City.

City have been at the summit since beating Watford on 4 December. They had a 11-point lead over their only serious title contenders, albeit having played one more game.

Their lead was nine points at the beginning of February, six points when March began, and one point at the business end of March.

Liverpool can win the quadruple

Liverpool are up an running well

Liverpool have reasserted their claim to be far more than just a "pain in the backside" to Guardiola and City. They are also the biggest challengers in the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League. Klopp's strongest side in his nearly seven-year reign at Anfield appear to be up to the task.

"We're not close to thinking about any crazy stuff like that," Jurgen Klopp said after the Carabao Cup win. That triumph ignited talk of the quadruple being more than just wishful thinking.

He'll keep playing the odds, knowing that one fatigued performance, foolish decision, or injury crisis might derail the historic quest. That a draw may have major ramifications in a Premier League race against a City squad capable of producing another immaculate run of their own.

But there's reason for others to fantasize about wild things, and for Liverpool fans to fantasize about it ahead of next Sunday's match at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool's goal, as Klopp has indicated, was to establish a foundation to deliver in April. In that regard, his team's run has been perfectly timed. Since the turn of the year, they have dropped two Premier League points, while City have dropped seven points in their last seven league games.

In 2022, they have 16 wins in 19 games in all competitions, including a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Their lone setback, against Internazionale in the Champions League, was not enough to prevent them from reaching the quarter-finals on aggregate. Benfica will come up next week. The Portuguese team is currently in third place in the Primeira Liga. The Reds will feel lucky with their draw and will be optimistic about going all the way in the Champions League.

Liverpool have conceded fewer league goals at home than any other team in England's top four divisions (seven).

The improved squad depth was evident throughout the Carabao Cup campaign, when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané departed for the Africa Cup of Nations. Luis Diaz, who arrived from Porto last month and has assimilated flawlessly, has bolstered an already powerful forward line.

The Reds put in a number of labored performances before the international break. But they always managed to find a way through, whether it was a small triumph against West Ham or a defeat by Inter at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence due to a hamstring injury is important since he is the team's most creative force. The right-back has contributed 11 Premier League assists this season and 17 overall. He is unlikely to play against Watford or Benfica on Tuesday, but is set to return for a vital trip to the Etihad.

Other key players like Robertson, Salah and Mane are all available for Klopp. He will certainly hope it remains so, and all his major players stay injury free.

Mohamed Salah has endured a tough few days and Klopp will be wary of any emotional toll on his top scorer. He might hope Salah's frustrations channel into Liverpool's three remaining objectives for the season.

A home match against Watford looks appealing for the striker, who has nine goals in seven appearances against them.

Klopp has more wins in his first 250 matches as Liverpool manager than anyone before him. He, however, will be focusing on ending this season on a high with an exceptional quadruple.

