Liverpool: Looking at the road ahead for the Reds in the 2019-20 season

Jurgen Klopp lifts his first trophy as Liverpool manager

Liverpool reached the pinnacle of European football by winning their sixth Champions League title. They finished their league campaign with a club record 97 points, but it wasn't enough to stop Manchester City from lifting their second Premier League title in a row.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane topped the Premier League scoring charts along with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring 22 goals each. Alisson Becker won the Premier League Golden Glove after keeping 21 clean sheets.

Salah, Mane, and Aubameyang with the Golden Boot award

Liverpool's full-back duo Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were very pivotal in Liverpool's attack and provided a combined 23 assists in the league. They were a part of the Premier League Team of the Year alongside Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane.

Divock Origi also chipped in with important goals during the final phase of the season which included a brace against Barcelona and a goal in the Champions League final.

Klopp finally got his hands on a major silverware as a Liverpool manager ever since he joined the club in 2015. He joins the elite list of Liverpool managers who have won the European Cup which includes Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, and Rafael Benitez. After a successful season, we look at the resources the Merseyside club currently has and analyze their upcoming future.

The squad

Virgil van Dijk was an imposing figure in Liverpool's defence

Liverpool's current squad is equipped with young and experienced players who have played an impressive role in the club's domestic and European campaigns.

The Reds strengthened their defence with the acquisition of Alisson Becker last season. Virgil van Dijk became a commanding presence in the Liverpool back-line and has established himself as one of the best modern-day centre backs in world football. He won the PFA Player of the Year after a tremendous campaign with the Anfield outfit.

Alisson's arrival ended the uncertainty in Liverpool's goalkeeping department. He became the first goalkeeper to win three golden gloves in three different competitions (Premier League, Champions League, and Copa America). His performances against Napoli, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur drew special attention from the Liverpool supporters.

Alisson Becker with the Copa America trophy

Liverpool have a bulk of attacking players in their squad. Besides Salah, Mane, and Firmino, the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi have proved to be effective options for Klopp. Youngsters such as Rhian Brewster, Ryan Kent, and Harry Wilson are having a great pre-season and will surely be in contention for a place in Liverpool's senior squad.

Harry Wilson in action for Liverpool against Sevilla

Liverpool's midfield also looks set with an abundance of quality options. Liverpool's U-23 captain Adam Lewis can be a good replacement for the departing Alberto Moreno in the left-back position and a reliable back-up for Andrew Robertson.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez's reintegration to the squad is a big boost for Liverpool. Both of them are part of Liverpool's pre-season squad and there are signs that both of them will be back in form before the new season commences.

Liverpool's stable squad will give Klopp the flexibility in rotating his team and provide game time to those who are not regular starters. Squad rotation will also ensure the efficient use of players for different competitions.

Transfer Activity

Liverpool signed Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle

Liverpool's transfer activity proves to be minimal considering their existing squad strength with the club not focusing on too many targets to sign up this summer.

Liverpool has signed 17-year old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle and 16-year-old Fulham youngster Harvey Elliott, who became the youngest debutant in Premier League's history. Liverpool has also confirmed the departures of Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno following their contract expirations with the latter joining Villareal on a free transfer.

The build-up to 2019-20 season

Liverpool celebrate winning their sixth UEFA Champions League title

Liverpool alongside Manchester City will be the favourites to lift the Premier League title and will begin their campaign against the newly-promoted Norwich City on August 9. Champions League success will give the Reds the confidence and the determination to work hard towards retaining their European crown.

Liverpool would also like to put in a shift for the domestic cup competitions as well. It will serve as a platform for the youngsters who want to prove their mettle. The Reds will look to improve on whatever shortcomings they had last season and make this season even more successful in terms of silverware.

There is a feeling of great optimism among the Anfield faithful. There are exciting times ahead for the Reds from Merseyside. The atmosphere surrounding the club is filled with enormous zeal. With an excellent group of players and an exemplary manager, the future of Liverpool Football Club looks very bright!