Liverpool have lost the spark that made them Premier League champions

The current crop of Liverpool players have given so much to the club over the last four years. They’ve been unbelievably relentless and consistent, reaching levels that may never be achieved again in the near future.

The Merseyside giants have won the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League with 99 points. They also annexed other important trophies in the process, including the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

However, Liverpool now appear to be on the decline. They have struggled to reach their previous heights, with inconsistency and underperformance gradually creeping in.

Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure on the bench as his charges once again dropped points after losing to Burnley on Thursday.

The Liverpool of old was ruthless, purposeful and dominant. However, the current side looks reactive, lacks character and does not have the attacking potency to break down teams that decide to sit back.

Liverpool just can’t find the net

Liverpool huffed and puffed against Burnley but it still wasn’t enough. Throughout the 90 minutes, they never looked like they were going to score as very little clear-cut chances were created.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have scored so many goals between them, but the famous front three is now badly misfiring. They just can’t find the net.

Once Ashley Barnes netted from the spot to give Burnley the lead at Anfield, it became obvious that Liverpool were never going to find a way back. The Reds have now lost their 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, which stretched back to almost four years ago.

In truth, things could get worse in the coming weeks, considering Liverpool’s current form. They have tougher games against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the next two weeks, and it remains to be seen how the Reds will navigate their way through.

Reds currently not playing like champions

Liverpool started the year as leaders of the Premier League but are yet to win a league game in 2021. The Reds are also yet to score a league goal in 2021 and are winless in their last five league games.

Surely, this is not the form of title favourites. Liverpool have played at a very high level in the last few years, and many still rate them based on their past performances.

However, the current side is nowhere near that level. They are struggling to win games and are certainly not playing like champions.

Klopp sought to defend his players following Thursday’s defeat to Burnley, but the underlying problems remain. The Liverpool manager told Sky Sports:

"We lost the game which is pretty impossible but we did it. That is my fault. It is my job to make sure the boys have the right feelings and confidence. That didn't work out.

“We had the ball a lot and created some situations that are OK but our final decision is not right. I said the same thing last week. When something doesn't work you must try harder, longer and more often and make better decisions. It didn't work tonight.”

Nobody foresaw Liverpool being six points behind Manchester United at this point in the season.

Liverpool may have started the season as Premier League favourites but they are fast losing that status.