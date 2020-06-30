Liverpool-Manchester City: Combined playing XI ahead of Cityzens' guard of honour presentation for Reds | Premier League 2019-20

Former Premier League champions Manchester City are set to present the guard of honour to Liverpool on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, we take a look at a combined XI of players from both teams for the 2019/20 campaign.

Aguero and Robertson in action during Liverpool and Manchester City's last league meeting

After establishing near-unprecedented levels of dominance in the Premier League, Liverpool have finally done it — they have officially been crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years. Jurgen Klopp's red army has demolished any and every opposition to cross their path in the English top-flight.

This includes their upcoming opponents, Manchester City. The Cityzens were two-time Premier League winners under Pep Guardiola for the two years prior to Liverpool's title win. The former champions are set to host the newly-crowned victors at the Etihad Stadium.

Losing their precious crown to their rivals was enough of a heartbreaker for City. If that wasn't bad enough, they are now tasked with presenting Jordan Henderson and co with the guard of honour in Manchester on Thursday. This came as a consequence of City's implosion against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the game that mathematically sealed the title for the Reds.

7 – Liverpool have won the @premierleague title with seven games still left to play – this is the earliest title victory in English top-flight history in terms of remaining matches when crowned champions. Romped. pic.twitter.com/q3KUSEJJJy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2020

Although Pep Guardiola's troops are sure to play like a team with a point to prove, it is too little, too late for the Sky Blues. They have conceded the title by a record tally of over 20 points and are left to play their remaining fixtures for pride and solidifying second place.

When City travelled to Anfield in the opposite fixture, there was a glimmer of hope of the Cityzens stopping them. However, the blitzed by the Reds, conceding two goals in the first 15 minutes and losing by a scoreline of 3-1.

Ahead of their second Premier League meeting of the campaign and City's guard of honour presentation for Liverpool, we formulate a combined XI from the current and former English champions.

Note: This XI is based on players who have played for either club in the 2019/29 season.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson celebrating with Mo Salah after assisting the Egyptian for Liverpool's second goal against Man Utd

There is little doubt about the fact that Alisson Becker has been one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the world, let alone England, over the last two years. Liverpool's bearded Brazilian has been nearly unbeatable in goal for Klopp's men.

In the 2019/20 season, the imperious former AS Roma man has conceded lesser goals (11) than he has kept clean sheets (12) for Liverpool.

Ederson Moraes, on the other hand, is a fantastic goalkeeper as well. However, on current form, Alisson is undisputedly the best goalkeeper in the league and makes the decision a relatively easy one.

Defence: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Andy Robertson

Van Dijk celebrates after a glorious headed goal

It isn't surprising to see a Liverpool-dominated defence in this combined XI given their surreal achievements this season. The champions have conceded just 21 goals in the 2019/20 campaign, which is by some distance the best defensive record in the division.

Virgil van Dijk's impact has been felt from the first day he set foot onto the Anfield pitch and has been the best centre-half in the league. He would be the first name on this team if not the first, given his sublime ability and achievements with the Reds. His inclusion here is arguably the most straightforward choice on this list, alongside Kevin De Bruyne (more on him later).

Laporte is arguably only second to Van Dijk in the Premier League

His partner in the combined team, Aymeric Laporte, is regarded as the second-best centre-half in the league behind van Dijk. The Frenchman has, unfortunately, missed his fair share of games this year due to recurring injuries. When fit, though, he proved his worth to Guardiola's side and is comfortably City's most impressive defender.

The selection full-back pairing of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, once again, is a straightforward decision. Liverpool's all-conquering wide defenders are arguably the most explosive pairing in the world.

Although City have spent a small fortune on full-backs, the Reds' duo reigns supreme and has been unstoppable in the Premier League and Europe. They have racked up a staggering 20 assists between them in this campaign alone.

Midfield: Kevin De Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum

Henderson and Wijnaldum have been indispensable for Liverpool

City have come to be known for their stellar assortment of players in the middle of the park. From David Silva to Bernardo Silva, from Fernandinho to Rodri, they have players of different profiles and abilities in the centre. However, Liverpool's press-friendly, hardworking midfielders have helped their gifted forwards run riot by providing a rock-solid platform.

Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum have been two untouchable members of the Liverpool core and have been superb this year.

The Englishman, in particular, has led his side by example with his fearless and tireless displays from the middle of the park. He has had nothing short of a phenomenal campaign, and has been the driving force behind Liverpool's success.

Wijnaldum is, without a doubt, one of the most press-resistant midfielders in the league. He displayed his ability to control the tempo of the game brilliantly, putting in one faultless display after another from the heart of the Reds' midfield.

15 - Kevin De Bruyne became the first player to assist 15+ goals in three separate Premier League campaigns. Creator. #OptaPLRefresher pic.twitter.com/I55dTR5cUz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 15, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne is regarded as the best player in the 2019/20 Premier League season bar none. The Belgian has set the league alight with his scintillating displays and often carried the burden of being City's driving force.

He has registered goals and assists in plenty (10 and 16 respectively so far) and has been in a league of his own. He could go on to break Thierry Henry's long-standing record of most assists in a season (20) as well.

Attack: Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane

Salah and Mane have been simply unplayable

Goals, goals, and more goals. A front three of Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero and Sadio Mane practically picks itself in this combined XI.

Liverpool's devastating wingers form an attack that is widely regarded as the best frontline on the continent, not just in England. Salah and Mane are both defending Golden Boot winners for their 22-goal 2018/19 seasons. This year, they've ripped apart opposition defences for fun en-route their maiden Premier League title.

The Egyptian has played 27 games this year notching up 17 goals, while the Senegalese has played one game more, scoring 15. Both of Liverpool's prolific forwards have also registered seven assists apiece.

Sergio Aguero has been as consistent as ever in the 2019/20 season

Manchester City's explosive centre-forward Sergio Aguero will undoubtedly go down as one of the most accomplished strikers in Premier League history. Having already racked up 180 Premier League goals for City so far, he's on course for another 20-goal season — his seventh in England.

This year, he's scored 16 goals and set up a further three in just 24 appearances. The City legend rounds off this star-studded combined XI.

Manager: Jurgen Klopp | Liverpool

The best manager in the Premier League

Very few managers have dominated the Premier League in recent times in the manner that Pep Guardiola has managed to, if any. His 100-point season of 2017/18 remains the record tally for most points in a season, and he managed to retain the title the following year.

However, on current form, no manager can take Klopp's place as the most exceptional manager the Premier League has to offer. With a 20+ point lead at the top and sealing the title with seven games to spare, Klopp's title win is one for the history books. He has been, simply put, the best coach in England from the very beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.

Liverpool-Manchester City XI: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Aymeric Laporte, Andy Robertson; Kevin De Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero, Sadio Mane

Manager: Jurgen Klopp