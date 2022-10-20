Liverpool and Manchester City involved in transfer battle to sign attacker enjoying breakthrough season - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City are in a race to acquire the services of promising Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Kvaratskhelia, 21, has emerged as one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe in the ongoing season. He has registered seven goals and eight assists in 14 games, helping his team sit atop both the Serie A and UEFA Champions League Group A table.

A pacy dribbler blessed with a considerable amount of flair, Kvaratskhelia initially earned his name in the Russian Premier League. However, the Georgia international chose to leave Rubin Kazan earlier this year following the beginning of Russia's conflict with Ukraine. After spending four months with Dinamo Batumi, he joined Napoli for a fee in the region of €10 million during the summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Kvaratskhelia's development at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with the intention of signing him. However, Napoli are not interested in offloading the left-sided inside forward.

In his column for Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared his thoughts on Kvaratskhelia, who has a contract until June 2027. Claiming the player to be a hot prospect, he wrote:

"All the top European clubs are following him at the moment but there are no talks or advanced discussions. Tottenham wanted to sign Kvaratskhelia back in 2020 but the price tag was €30m before the war in Ukraine."

Meanwhile, the Merseyside outfit are currently without two of their first-team forwards – Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota. While the former has been sidelined for two months with a knee issue, the Portuguese has been ruled out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a calf injury.

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola's side are in need of offensive options this campaign. While Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer are capable of filling in at wide positions, Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are the only natural wingers at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool and Manchester City interested in Bukayo Saka, says Fabrizio Romano

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka, who has a contract until June 2024. He said:

"Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, many clubs have been following the situation of Bukayo Saka. But since last February, Bukayo Saka's agents are in discussion with Arsenal to extend the contract. The feeling is positive on both sides."

A technical dribbler renowned for his directness, Saka has netted five goals and laid out four assists in 13 appearances this campaign.

