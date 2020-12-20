Liverpool march on with title defence after 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace

The Premier League table is beginning to take shape, and it’s no surprise that Liverpool currently sit at the summit. After a dominating performance in a 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, they certainly look like contenders.

The Reds made a huge statement of intent when they defeated Tottenham Hotspur last week. In beating Spurs, Jurgen Klopp’s side moved three points clear at the top of the table. On Saturday, though, the Reds extended their lead at the top to six points after taking Crystal Palace to the cleaners.

While Jose Mourinho had a lot to say about the manner in which Liverpool won the game against Tottenham, this time the Merseysiders left no room for doubt as they thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

This was one of Liverpool’s best performances of the season, with even Takumi Minamino and Jordan Henderson among the goals. The Reds started the game in the ascendancy and took the lead after just three minutes.

Saturday was Jürgen Klopp's 127th league victory, which saw him overtake Rafael Benitez to become the Reds boss with the most wins in @premierleague history 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/9eJBmWL4sc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 20, 2020

A complete goal-fest at Selhurst Park

Minamino opened the scoring with a fine finish, before goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino ensured Liverpool went into the half-time break with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Henderson made it 4-0 early in the second half, before Firmino’s second goal of the day was followed by a double from substitute Mohamed Salah. This was a completely dominant performance which sends just one message to their rivals: Liverpool mean business.

“It was a good day. The counter-attacks they had, we defend that. As far as [I know], nobody picked up any injuries or not little or bigger ones,” Klopp effused about his team, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

“I hope that's still the case when I arrive again in the dressing room. From that, really one of the better days in our lives and we will take that with us, try to recover and go again.”

Liverpool have now moved six points clear of second-placed Tottenham, who have a tough game against Leicester City on Sunday. The Reds, though, have shown that they are a difficult side to be displaced whenever they go top of the league.

5 of the last 6 teams that have been top of the PL on Christmas Day have gone on to win the title:



🏆 14-15: Chelsea

🏆 15-16: Leicester

🏆 16-17: Chelsea

🏆 17-18: Man City

🥈 18-19: Liverpool

🏆 19-20 Liverpool



Klopp’s Reds are Christmas No.1 for the third year in a row. 🎅 pic.twitter.com/TCcbUP5s2t — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 19, 2020

Liverpool open six-point lead at the top of the table

Liverpool ran away with the title last season. Although the challenge seems tougher this term, Liverpool are still marching on with their title defense.

“I don't think that we have to make this kind of prediction – how much more will come after a 7-0. If you want to reach whatever in this league or in football in general, you have to be really consistent,” Klopp added during his post-match press conference.

Consistency is needed to win the Premier League, and Liverpool have proven that they have it in abundance.

The Reds have not lost a league game since that infamous 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa in October. Despite all their injury problems, they are now genuinely the favourites to win the Premier League again after Saturday’s big win.