Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso could help his former club land youngster Iker Bravo, who has been likened to Fernando Torres.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp's side have registered their interest in the teenage Spanish prodigy.

However, they are set to face strong competition from Newcastle United and Real Madrid for the youngster's signature.

Bravo is currently on the books of German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who are managed by Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso.

However, the Spaniard has been on loan at Real Madrid B this season and has caught the eye of a host of clubs, including the Reds.

Bravo has been dubbed the 'Next Fernando Torres' for his similarity in style to the legendary former Spanish striker, who had an excellent spell with Liverpool.

Despite not being too big, the 18-year-old is wonderfully gifted in the air and is also very much agile, just like Torres.

Real Madrid have the option of making Bravo's loan deal permanent for £8.9m but Los Blancos are looking to negotiate a lower fee.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool and Newcastle United have now both registered their interest in the Bayer Leverkusen prodigy.

Bravo has particularly caught the eye this season for Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League, where he has scored three goals and provided three assists in four games.

He has mostly been used as a substitute in Primera División RFEF where he has scored twice in 18 games.

Bravo came through the youth ranks of Barcelona's esteemed La Masia academy before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

The Spaniard quickly started making an impression for the German giants at youth level.

He also overtook Florian Wirtz as Leverkusen's youngest-ever player in the Bundesliga when he made his debut in 2021.

With Roberto Firmino on his way out of Liverpool this summer, Bravo could be a solid addition to the Merseyside club.

Thierry Henry backs midfielder to have Steven Gerrard-esque impact at Liverpool

Thierry Henry has claimed that Jude Bellingham could have a Steven Gerrard-esque impact at Liverpool should he join the Reds. Henry said, as quoted by The Daily Star:

"He's all-round, he's complete, he likes to show some movement, skills going forward. What I like about him is the way he always wants the ball, he never hides whether he has to defend or to attack, he's always on the ball looking to see if he can feed his strikers. This is what I like about him, he's willing to try and get the ball back - it's not only about skills in football."

The Arsenal legend continued:

"He's going to get that ball, see if he can play, he's going to go around and pass it, be available and pass it to his mate again. He can do whatever he wants at this particular moment and we all know this is why a lot of people want him because he has that in his locker. Taking the ball, going the other side, dummying the player and finishing with the outside of his foot, what a player. A lot of teams want him, we all have an idea of where he might end up."

Henry heaped massive praise on former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard and claimed that Jude Bellingham could have a similar impact. He added:

"Yeah he does, I have to say, "It's a tough one, I loved the way Stevie G used to play, Stevie G had something - he used to grab his team with him and everyone played better. I go back to that final goal, I saw you look at him and go 'we'll follow you' and Stevie G had that. I don't know if he has that but if we talk about that quality that what he has and if he goes to that team that we all know you love, he can have that impact."

Bellingham has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool having caught the eye for Borussia Dortmund on a weekly basis.

He has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund this campaign.

