Liverpool news: Former Ajax star urges Klopp to sign De Ligt and partner him with Van Dijk

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Former Ajax defender Mario Melchiot has urged Jurgen Klopp to sign Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt before Barcelona do, as he would be the ideal partner for Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe's top five leagues, having guided Ajax to the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

The Dutch outfit defeated footballing giants Real Madrid and Juventus on their way to the last-four stage of the competition, proving that they are serious contenders for the title this term. The young defender has had a scintillating season, demonstrating a calmness in defence that is similar to that of compatriot Van Dijk.

The 19-year-old has also been heavily linked with a transfer to Barcelona, who have already procured the services of his teammate Frenkie de Jong for €75 million.

The heart of the matter

Melchiot believes the teenager will make the perfect partner for PFA Player of the Year Van Dijk and has urged Liverpool to rival Barcelona for his services.

Speaking on talkSPORT's Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, he said, "My boys at Ajax are of course going to try and hold on to him for as long as they can, but they know they’re coming into a difficult situation with De Ligt."

"I like him as a player, he’s very smart. He went through a very difficult spell when he first broke through because he made a couple of mistakes for the national team so the country was jumping on his back."

"But I think that shifted his mindset and made him an even better player. Now, the way he’s playing right now, I think if Liverpool were smart they’ll go after him. De Ligt and Van Dijk, those two together would be a great partnership."

What's next?

Both Liverpool and Ajax are in the semi-finals of the Champions League and will face Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. As for De Ligt, he is destined for a move to a big club in the summer, but it remains to be seen where he ends up.