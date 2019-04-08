×
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp gives an update on his future with the Reds

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
150   //    08 Apr 2019, 11:18 IST
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Everton FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp insisted that he is happy at the club and his project at Anfield is still unfinished.

In case you didn't know...

Appointing Jurgen Klopp as the manager of the club is among the best decisions made by Liverpool boardroom in the recent years, as the German manager transformed the struggling Reds into one of the best teams in Europe in just three-and-half-years.

The Reds are chasing their first Premier League title since 1990 under the guidance of the former FC Mainz manager this season and are currently at the top of the league table, two points above Manchester City, who have played a game less than them.

The 51-year old manager also led the Merseysiders to three Cup finals under his leadership but unfortunately, his team failed to win any of them.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Die Welt(as quoted by Liverpool Echo), Jurgen Klopp said that he is not going to leave Liverpool anytime soon.

He said:

“I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022. And no-one here has the feeling that we should end it – neither from the side of the owner nor my side.”

The German managed also discussed the prospect of managing Bayern Munich in the future.

“I do not know. There’s a long way to go. Basically, football is like this - the opportunity has to be right, and the timing has to be right.
“But I’m totally happy here. I do not feel like I’m finished here. Our team has a good age structure and we can work together for a while.”
"My days are very structured and determined by work so I don’t have such direct contact with the fans, but of course I know that winning the Premier League would mean a lot to our supporters."

Klopp also expressed his gratitude towards Liverpool supporters for creating an extraordinary atmosphere against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I feel it clearly in their reactions in the games. What they did last weekend during our home game against Tottenham was overwhelming. That was extraordinary.
"I am already used to a lot of good atmospheres from Dortmund, but here I never experienced that."

What's next?

Liverpool will host FC Porto at Anfield for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tie on April 10.

