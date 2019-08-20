Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp reveals why Reds didn't sign Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho enjoyed a great spell with Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed why the Reds could not afford to bring back Philippe Coutinho, claiming that the club has already spent the money they got for him.

Further, the German lavished praise on the play-maker and added that he is a great signing for Bayern Munich.

Coutinho joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona on loan earlier yesterday, with an option to make his move permanent for €120 million next summer.

The Brazilian international was initially bought as a potential successor to Andres Iniesta by Barcelona for £142 million from Liverpool, in January 2018. However, he struggled with injuries and bad form throughout his Camp Nou career and failed to justify his heavy price tag. He played 76 games during his time with the Blaugrana, scoring 21 goals in the process.

The 27-year old was also widely linked with a move to his former club Liverpool before signing for the German champions, but Klopp ruled out the transfer.

The CR Vasco da Gama youth academy graduate appeared in 201 games during his five-year stint with the current European Champions and won the Liverpool Players' Player of the Season award twice.

Speaking to the Sports Bild (via Mirror), Klopp explained why Liverpool didn't re-sign Coutinho this summer.

"It sounds weird, but we could not afford it. We have already spent the money that we got for him."

Klopp also backed the Brazilian to shine at the Allianz Arena, remarking:

"He's a super player and a super boy. We were reluctant to hand it over at the time, but Barcelona forced us with money, so to speak."

"He is a player who can change games for the positive. It's not that nice for Dortmund, but it's a great transfer for Bayern and the Bundesliga."

Bayern Munich play FC Schalke 04 in the league next, a game that could see Coutinho making his debut for the club. Meanwhile, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in their Premier League fixture on Saturday.