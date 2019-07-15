×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp says he expects Simon Mignolet to stay at Anfield

Uday Partap Singh
ANALYST
News
62   //    15 Jul 2019, 15:31 IST

Simon Mignolet is currently a back-up goalkeeper to Alisson Becker at Liverpool.
Simon Mignolet is currently a back-up goalkeeper to Alisson Becker at Liverpool.

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expecting Simon Mignolet to remain at the club. According to the German, you need two top-class goalkeepers at a club like Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

Simon Mignolet joined Liverpool for £9 million from Sunderland in the summer transfer window of 2013. The Belgian international has played 155 Premier League games for the Reds so far, keeping 51 clean sheets in the process.

The 31-year old is currently a back-up goalkeeper to Alisson Becker and failed to make a single league appearance last season. The former Sunderland goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the Anfield in the recent months, with Crystal Palace among the contenders to secure his services.

Mignolet's current contract with the Merseysiders will expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Journalists, Jurgen Klopp gives an update on Simon Mignolet's future at Anfield.

He said:

“Yes, (it’s) how I’ve heard.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations in the last couple of years, months – not weeks. Before we left (for the summer break) we had talk. I would say yes (he stays).
“At a club like Liverpool you need two number ones in the club and we have that with Ali and Simon."
Advertisement

The 52-year old added:

“It’s a good situation for the club and a situation you should have and that’s why everything is fine from my point of view.”

What's next?

Liverpool will square off against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Notre Dame Stadium in USA on July 20. Simon Mignolet featured in both the Reds' warm-up games so far and is likely to keep his place in the squad against the Bundesliga side as well.





Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Simon Mignolet Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
Top 5 goalkeepers Liverpool should look at to replace Simon Mignolet
RELATED STORY
3 players who must leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: "He has the best attitude I've ever seen"- Milner impressed by fringe player
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp explains Adam Lallana's new 'Jorginho' role
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Divock Origi signs new contract at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Liverpool don't have time to think about Barcelona now - Klopp
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp gives an update on his future with the Reds
RELATED STORY
A Liverpool fan's open letter to Jurgen Klopp
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp: The Messiah of Merseyside
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp looking for a left-back
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us