Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp says he expects Simon Mignolet to stay at Anfield

Simon Mignolet is currently a back-up goalkeeper to Alisson Becker at Liverpool.

What's the story?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expecting Simon Mignolet to remain at the club. According to the German, you need two top-class goalkeepers at a club like Liverpool.

In case you didn't know...

Simon Mignolet joined Liverpool for £9 million from Sunderland in the summer transfer window of 2013. The Belgian international has played 155 Premier League games for the Reds so far, keeping 51 clean sheets in the process.

The 31-year old is currently a back-up goalkeeper to Alisson Becker and failed to make a single league appearance last season. The former Sunderland goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from the Anfield in the recent months, with Crystal Palace among the contenders to secure his services.

Mignolet's current contract with the Merseysiders will expire at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the Journalists, Jurgen Klopp gives an update on Simon Mignolet's future at Anfield.

He said:

“Yes, (it’s) how I’ve heard.

“I’ve had a lot of conversations in the last couple of years, months – not weeks. Before we left (for the summer break) we had talk. I would say yes (he stays).

“At a club like Liverpool you need two number ones in the club and we have that with Ali and Simon."

The 52-year old added:

“It’s a good situation for the club and a situation you should have and that’s why everything is fine from my point of view.”

What's next?

Liverpool will square off against Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly at the Notre Dame Stadium in USA on July 20. Simon Mignolet featured in both the Reds' warm-up games so far and is likely to keep his place in the squad against the Bundesliga side as well.