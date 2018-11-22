Liverpool transfer news: Liverpool chasing Chelsea target, Liverpool striker in demand in January and more - November 22, 2018

Houssem Aouar

Hello and welcome to the daily Liverpool transfer round-up for the day!

Liverpool have many scouts across Europe and are always having one eye on the players they are interested. Jurgen Klopp was forced to wait for Naby Keita for a year as RB Leipzig didn't want to sell him in 2017. It is clearly obvious that he does not like panic deals because he would have a clear picture of the player to take the club forward.

Since the midfield is crying out for creativity, the German could have someone on his radar to swoop the player to Anfield.

#1 Liverpool are monitoring Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar

Everton FC v Olympique Lyon - UEFA Europa League

According to the reliable French outlet RMC Sport, Liverpool are monitoring Lyon's midfielder and Chelsea target Houssem Aouar as they eye to make a deal in the upcoming summer. The 20-year-old is turning the heads of several European top teams with his consistent performances for the French outfit over the last two seasons.

It is believed that the Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are front-runners for Aouar, but Liverpool are also in the line as they have one eye on the midfielder. He signed a new contract last summer, but any deal around 40 million would suffice to wrap him to their respective club.

#2 Mignolet's agent says January exit is very difficult

Liverpool Training Session

Recently, Liverpool's number two Simon Mignolet vented his frustration by asking him to leave in the next transfer window. He made only one appearance in the League Cup which ended in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea. The Belgian's hopes of staying between the sticks ended once Alisson Becker signed for Jurgen Klopp's team this summer.

However, his agent has come out and said that it would be difficult to find a suitor for Mignolet and vice versa "We have to be realistic. There are not many good possible transfers in January, especially not for a goalkeeper.

"Circumstances have to be right for everybody. If something is to happen in January, it will be very difficult to do something. If Simon goes or could go in January, Liverpool have to look for a replacement as well.

"So I understand from a club's point of view that it's not easy to do. In that respect, we know each other's problems. We'll see how and when we can solve them."

#3 Joel Matip eyed by Fenerbahce

Crvena Zvezda v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Group C

Liverpool and Cameroonian defender Joel Matip is eyed by the Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to Turkishfootball.com. The 27-year-old has been behind the pecking order of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren at Merseyside.

The owner of that outlet and Turkish football expert, Sarigul said “What’s going on with Fenerbahce is that their sporting Damien Comolli is trying to pull some strings with his old connections at Liverpool and the Premier League clubs he used to be at,”

“They need defenders – in fact they need a complete squad overhaul – and Comolli has been reaching out to Matip. What happens, we’ll see, but he is a target for the club."

#4 £20 million-rated Origi wanted by Galatasaray

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

In the same post, Sarigul stated that "Galatasaray have made an approach for Origi, they want him on loan,"

“But I think Liverpool want to keep him close to home right now and Galatasaray aren’t going to pay £20m for a permanent fee because of FFP.

“They’ll only want a loan, so it’s looking pretty unlikely right now, but you never know with the transfer window and if he hasn’t got a permanent offer toward the end of January that could all change.” he added.

