Liverpool News: Reds debate fielding 2 different teams in 2 different competitions on the same day to avoid fixture congestion

According to Telegraph Sport, Liverpool have discussed the possibility of fielding two different teams in two different competitions to resolve fixture jam in December, after their participation in the Club World Cup as well as the quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup was confirmed earlier this week.

The Merseyside giants prevailed on penalties after a thrilling 5-5 draw against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and are set to contest in the Club World Cup after being crowned Champions of Europe this summer.

In the wake of Liverpool's victory against the Gunners, Jurgen Klopp voiced his concern over the potential run of games in December and went on to sensationally claim that the Reds would consider withdrawing from the Carabao Cup if the fixture list isn't favourable.

The Carabao Cup quarter-final tie is set to coincide with the Club World Cup in Doha, putting the Reds in an impossible position. Liverpool have made contact with the English Football League about fielding two different teams, in two different competitions, in two different time zones on the same night to resolve the club’s fixture chaos.

Klopp fielded a heavily-rotated side against Arsenal in the League Cup, as he made as many as eleven changes to the team that beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. A handful of youngsters were named in the matchday squad, including Neco Williams and Sepp van Den Berg who made their competitive debuts for the club.

Although there have been talks about fielding two different teams in two different competitions, the most likely outcome is that the Reds' Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa will be moved to a later date.

8th January has been earmarked as the date for the quarter-final tie at Villa Park, allowing the reigning European Champions to cater to their Club World Cup commitments without having to worry about the League Cup.

Liverpool will hope to get the issue resolved at the earliest and an official confirmation regarding the scheduling is expected to arrive in the coming days.