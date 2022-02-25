Liverpool officially back in Premier League title race after routing hapless Leeds United

The year keeps getting better for Liverpool. The Reds are unbeaten in 2022 after going on a spectacular run in both domestic and European competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has also won each of their last nine matches in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets in that period.

Liverpool showed no signs of weakness when Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah departed for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The return of the duo has only strengthened the team further.

The Reds are currently on a roll and they didn’t spare Leeds United when Marcelo Bielsa’s side visited Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Ruthless Liverpool tear Leeds apart

Liverpool were in ruthless form as they scored six goals past a hapless Leeds side that has now conceded an astonishing 15 goals in their last four league matches.

It took just 15 minutes for the Reds to make their early dominance count, with Salah scoring from a penalty. The Egyptian turned provider in the 30th minute, setting up Joel Matip to double their lead.

Salah scored another penalty to make it 3-0 before the half-time break. A Mane double and a last-minute strike from Virgil van Dijk rounded up an emphatic result for Klopp’s side.

Liverpool were very convincing on all levels and it was one of those days where the Reds barely put a foot wrong. Anything they touched turned to gold and that was reflected in the huge scoreline at Anfield.

Reds back in title race

Beating Leeds 6-0 seemed like a routine victory. However, the win was important to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side were running away with the title at the start of the year. As recently as January 15, 2022, the Cityzens were 14 points clear of Liverpool, although the Reds had two games in hand.

However, Klopp’s side has crawled their way back into the title race to reduce the gap to just three points while also bettering Manchester City’s goal difference. Klopp said in the aftermath of the win over Leeds, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“We go on the front foot, but honestly we don’t chase City, we try to win all games. And the thing is now, we have the cup final at the weekend and City play, I don’t know quite who but they will probably win this game. Then it is six points again before we play the next league game."

“And I’m not sure if we play the next game after that, before them or after them, so it might be nine points again all of a sudden. So we don’t have to count these kinds of things, we just have to win our football games.”

Liverpool are back in the title race and have taken control of their destiny. Manchester City will not relinquish the top spot without a fight. However, fans can be sure that the Premier League title race will go down to the wire this time around.

