Liverpool or Manchester United: Which club should Sergio Ramos choose if he leaves Real Madrid?

Ramos could leave Real Madrid in the summer.

As per various reports, Real Madrid and Spain captain is seriously considering leaving his club in this transfer window. The major reason for this decision is that his relationship with club president Florentina Perez which seems to have completely broken down. Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus, an unnamed Chinese club are reportedly the teams interested in signing the 33-year-old if he leaves the Spanish giants.

However, if the race to sign the best defender in the world boils down to the Premier League arch-rivals, then this transfer window can be considered as one of the best in history. Both teams are top clubs in England and if Sergio Ramos has to choose one club which will fit him perfectly after a glory-filled career in Madrid, then which club should it be? Liverpool or Manchester United?

Liverpool was unlucky to miss out on the Premier League title this season despite it being one of their best seasons ever. However, all is not lost for Jurgen Klopp's men as they are involved in the final of the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur which is set to happen next week in Madrid.

The defense has been one department which has been handled perfectly this season at Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk has helped himself to become a top defender with his exceptional performances and the Dutchman has been well supported by the other defenders in the club. However, if Sergio Ramos decides to pair up with VVD at Liverpool, it could arguably be one of the best defensive pairs in the history of the game and trophies would be sure to follow.

Unlike Manchester United, Liverpool has other defensive reinforcements in case Ramos does not step up and this could be a vital factor for Ramos to consider. He would probably want to play as many games as possible but if he does not do well, Liverpool is one club which could as well drop him. Being paired up with VVD can also draw a lot of comparisons between the two which can hamper the Spaniard's performance.

However, Liverpool's style of play will suit Ramos' natural attacking instinct which can lead to more attractive football. Liverpool has Champions League football to offer unlike Manchester United and this can also be a crucial factor to consider for Ramos.

On the other hand, if there is one team that would want a world-class defender, it is Manchester United. The Red Devils have been horrible with the defense and a top-quality defender is a priority for the club in this transfer window. Manchester United will also be benefited if they can get a leader and a captaincy material along with this defender.

Sergio Ramos fits the bill perfectly and joining Manchester United will also be a huge challenge for him. Manchester United is a club that needs to be taken back to its glorious past and Ramos can certainly do that job.

Manchester United is one club that has the financial muscle to pull off a move for Ramos and hence, it is likely that Spaniard could play at Old Trafford if he leaves Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos would definitely be a central figure at Manchester United and he might as well get to make a few decisions on the field similar to the role he now has at Real Madrid.

However, Champions League will not be played at Old Trafford next season which is probably the only concern Ramos will have if he wants to join United. Otherwise, Manchester United is a better option for Ramos than Liverpool considering the situations both the clubs are in.