Liverpool pass Burnley test as Reds record second successive Premier League win

Liverpool have made their title intentions clear following their quick start to the 2021-22 Premier League season. The Reds were utterly disappointing last season, which culminated in a trophyless campaign.

However, they are determined to avoid a repeat of such a disappointing season this term. Jurgen Klopp’s side convincingly defeated Norwich City on the opening weekend of the season.

Even better, they’ve now followed it up with another impressive victory over Burnley. The Reds treated the returning Anfield supporters to a special day.

Never mind that it was an early Saturday kick-off game; Liverpool dominated from start to finish and deservedly ran out as 2-0 winners.

𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝗻 ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021

Mane and Jota put Clarets to the sword

It is only fair that Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota were the ones to score against Burnley following the difficult campaigns both players endured last season.

Jota hit the ground running following his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers but a serious injury ruled him out for the majority of the season.

For Mane, though, it was largely a form problem. The Senegalese winger was simply not himself last season and personally described the campaign as the "worst" in his career.

But both players are back firing again for Liverpool. Their dynamism and verve caused Burnley all sorts of problems and helped the Reds break down the Clarets, who mounted a low block.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend as much as the boss enjoyed @DiogoJota18’s opener, Reds! 😍 pic.twitter.com/eO7t6540st — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2021

Everything coming together for Liverpool

After the disappointment of the previous 12 months, it’s refreshing for Liverpool fans to see their team playing very well again.

Virgil van Dijk is back with his defence-splitting passes, Mane is back on form, Jota is scoring and Mohamed Salah also looks happy. It’s all coming together for the Reds.

"Everybody was really looking forward to this football festival, to this game, and I think nobody leaves this place today with any kind of disappointment because I think all of our dreams were fulfilled today, atmosphere-wise," Klopp said after the win over Burnley, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"That was, for sure, the best 12.30pm atmosphere we had. It was pretty special, really special."

Liverpool look really strong at the moment and their form suggests they’re going to be serious contenders for the Premier League title.

