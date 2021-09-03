Weekly Wages of Liverpool squad: Who earns how much?

Liverpool fans have experienced a lot of joy lately. Even though the Merseysiders ended their 2020/21 campaign without laying their hands on a single trophy, they managed to bring home the coveted UEFA Champions League and Premier League trophies in consecutive years prior to the previous one.

With the latest season kicking off, Jurgen Klopp and his platoon look ready to regain what they believe is theirs. Now that domestic football has come to a halt following the international break, by taking a look at the league table, we can see the Reds occupying the 5th spot.

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea.



Grabbing 7 points from 3 games (2W, 1D), Liverpool matches Manchester United & Chelsea (3rd and 4th places respectively) in terms of points and goal difference. The coach and fans believe Liverpool can topple other favorites to claim the trophy yet again.

But before that, let's take a look at;

Weekly wages of Liverpool players this season.

#27 Caoimhin Kelleher — £6,000/week

Caoimhin Kelleher is the third-youngest Liverpool goalkeeper to keep a Premier League clean sheet

Joining Liverpool's youth setup in 2015, Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ascended the ladder from being the club's third-choice keeper to now a subordinate to Alisson Becker.

A series of impressive performances in the early stages of the Champions League last year handed the 22-year-old an opportunity to guard the LFC goal post in a Premier League game.

Signing a long-term contract until 2026, Kelleher earns a £6,000 a week.

#26 Harvey Elliott — £7,500/week

Harvey Elliott is the youngest-ever player to start a match for Liverpool

In the recently concluded Premier League game where the Reds drew against a 10-man-Chelsea at Anfield, Harvey Elliott stood out.

The youngster arrived from Fulham before being loaned out to Blackburn Rovers. However, Liverpool scouts couldn't keep him away for long. A top performance in the Championship compelled management to bring back Harvey Elliott.

He is now a regular starter for Klopp and earns £7,500/week in return.

#25 Curtis Jones — £7,500/week

Curtis' contract ties him to Anfield until 2024

Curtis Jones has to be the frontliner when it comes to Liverpool's collection of young talents.

A major element and also the captain of Klopp's young team, Curtis Jones, is expected to shine in the Red jersey for years to come. Regular appearances last season paved the way for Curtis to exhibit his dribbling and goal scoring prowess.

In July 2020, he signed a contract tying him to Anfield until 2024.

#24 Loris Karius — £25,000/week

Karius is back at Liverpool after a loan spell

Karius' life hasn't been the same ever since that fateful UEFA Champions League final. He went on from being Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper to the club's record arrival — Alisson's backup.

Karius is now further relegated to the 4th-choice. However, the German still is a part of Liverpool's pay-roll with a salary of £25,000/week.

#23 Neco Williams — £25,000/week

Neco WIlliams was an integral part of the club's EFL cup victory

The 21-year-old starlet is one of the best young guns possessed by Jurgen Klopp. A regular face in Liverpool's youth outings, Neco WIlliams was an integral part of the club's EFL cup victory over Arsenal.

Neco Williams is expected to find a permanent place in Liverpool in the near future. The Welsh international is contracted until 2025 with wages upto £25,000 per week.

#22 Andrew Robertson — £50,000/week

Robertson has made a massive contribution to his club's recent triumphs

Andrew Robertson was one of the keys to Liverpool's robust gameplay. Running up and down the flank tirelessly makes him one of, if not the best, within the LFC squad.

A regular starter for Jurgen Klopp, Robertson has made a massive contribution to his club's recent triumphs. The Scottish international extended his service to the club by signing a new contract that earns him £50,000/week.

#21 Adrián — £58,000/week

Adrián played a crucial part in Liverpool's 2019 UEFA Super Cup triumph

The man behind Liverpool's 2019 UEFA Super Cup triumph, Adrián San Miguel del Castillo, joined the club as a free agent in 2019.

Despite being error-prone, Adrián has the backing of his manager, Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool managed to win all 11 of their games while the Andalusian guarded their goal post last term.

Even though he has fallen down the pecking order, Adrián got a contract extension ahead of the 2021/22 season.

