Liverpool pressing to complete deal for €55 million rated Barcelona target - Reports

Liverpool are looking to steal a march on Spanish giants Barcelona in the race for Leeds United forward Raphinha.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Jurgen Klopp's side are preparing an offer for the Brazilian international who they believe can replace Bayern-bound Sadio Mane.

Mane has completed his medical ahead of his move to Bayern, as per Goal.

El Nacional claims that Jurgen Klopp is convinced that Raphinha could be an ideal replacement for the Senegalese international at Anfield.

The report claims that Barcelona must act soon if they have to sign the Leeds United attacker.

El Nacional claims that Barcelona have an agreement in place with Raphinha since February.

It is suggested that the 25-year-old was identified as Ousmane Dembele's replacement, whose contract expires at the end of June.

However, as per El Nacional, Joan Laporta's side are still in a complex financial situation.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds.



Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March.



Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too.



Fee could be around 65/75m. Raphinha situation.Barcelona agreed personal terms with Raphinha, but no agreement on fee with Leeds.Arsenal are in direct negotiations with Leeds, interested since March.Both Chelsea & Tottenham have been in contact too.Fee could be around 65/75m.

El Nacional has also claimed that Dembele could also sign a new deal to stay at Camp Nou which could mean the clubgiving up on Raphinha.

The Spanish outlet has reported that Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva, Jules Koundé and Marcos Alonso are all ahead of Raphinha in the Barca wishlist.

The situation at Camp Nou could hand a huge advantage to Liverpool in their pursuit of the former Rennes attacker.

Raphinha has been a player very much in demand in recent months, having greatly impressed at Leeds United since his move to the club from Rennes back in 2020.

The left-footed right winger has been one of the key players for the Whites under both Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

In 67 appearances for Leeds, he has contributed 17 goals and 12 assists.

His form for the Whites has also seen him earn a place in Tite's Brazilian national team. He has been capped nine times for the Selecao and has netted three goals for them.

The Barcelona target could become the long-term replacement of Liverpool star

Raphinha could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The Egyptian international declared that he will stay with the Reds next season but his future remains up in the air.

StatATM @StatATM Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah both scored in the same match 33 times in the Premier League.



No other partnership have scored in as many of the same matches.



Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah both scored in the same match 33 times in the Premier League. No other partnership have scored in as many of the same matches. The best duo in Premier League history?

With just a year remaining on his deal, Salah could be on his way out next summer on a free transfer.

Raphinha has a similar skillset to Salah, with both of them being left-footed right-sided attackers.

The Brazilian could, therefore, become Salah's long-term replacement rather than Sadio Mane's successor because of the similarity in playing styles.

