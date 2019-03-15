Liverpool produced the performance of the season against Bayern Munich, says Jose Mourinho

What's the news?

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho is surprised by Liverpool's display against Bayern Munich and believes that the Reds produced the performance of the season against the Bavarians.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League by beating them 3-1 on aggregate in the round-of-16 tie. The Merseysiders will now play against FC Porto in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Reds are performing brilliantly ever since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp in 2015 and are in the contention to win their first league title since 1990. The Merseysiders are currently second in the Premier League table, just one point behind the leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool also reached the finals of the Champions League last season but unfortunately lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the finals.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Russia Today (via Metro), Jose Mourinho praised Liverpool for their display against Bayern Munich.

He said:

My analysis was based on Bayern tradition and Bayern I think for nine consecutive years they go to the quarter-final – so I think it’s the first time in nine years that they don’t go.

‘By the other side I was looking at Liverpool, they were on their way down in the Premier League and they were losing lots of points, and they come with for sure the best performance of the season in the Champions League. For sure.

He further elaborated:

‘So they managed to surprise me. I don’t think they surprised themselves because of course, they are the first ones to believe.

But to surprise lots of people with that strong performance. ‘That puts them now in of course a good position for the Champions League fight. But I think also by the mental point of view maybe they are reborn and they can bring this kind of performance to the Premier League.’

What's next?

Liverpool are scheduled to play against Fulham in the league next. The Reds will resume their Champions League campaign against FC Porto.

