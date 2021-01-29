Liverpool ramp up pursuit of Kylian Mbappe- Reports

Reports suggest Liverpool are greatly interested in bringing PSG star Kylian Mbappe to Anfield in the summer. Mbappe is undecided on whether he should extend his stay in Paris and Jurgen Klopp is said to be a huge admirer of the striker.

According to French outlet Canal+, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is 'seriously pressing Mbappe's entourage' in order to get the striker to come to Liverpool. Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who won the Ligue 1 with Mbappe at Monaco in 2017, has also tried to convince the Frenchman to join him at Liverpool.

When asked about the possibility of linking up with his former teammate, Fabinho said,

"At this moment, it would be a headache for Liverpool if we had him here because our attacking trio is very good. But I know Mbappe's quality, he's already one of the best players in the world, so he would obviously improve any team. Right now he plays for PSG, and we have to respect that."

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in the world in the past few seasons. The Frenchman has been a key figure for both club and country, helping PSG win multiple Ligue 1 titles, as well as helping France win the 2018 World Cup.

Securing Mbappe's signature would be a huge coup for Liverpool, as they already boast of one of the best attacks in the world.

Mbappe's stance on a potential move to Liverpool is unclear, with the striker's contract at PSG running till 2022.

Liverpool have no shortage of competition for Kylian Mbappe's signature

Zinedine Zidane would like to see his compatriot at Real Madrid

Liverpool are not the only club interested in acquiring a player of the stature of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane sees the striker as the heir to Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos are keen to bring in Kylian Mbappe to lead the line for them, and are ready to sanction a clear-out at the club in order to fund a summer move for the striker. The clear-out would see Real Madrid let go of some fringe players like Isco, Luka Jovic and Alvaro Odriozola, whilst players like Vinicius Jr. may also get the sack.

Any club that moves for Kylian Mbappe in the summer will undoubtedly have to bid a world-record transfer fee to secure the strikers services.