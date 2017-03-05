Liverpool ready to sell €30 million-rated Daniel Sturridge; PSG leading the race

The 27-year-old Englishman has scored two goals and has provided two assists in the Premier League this season.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 05 Mar 2017, 13:50 IST

Sturridge is not the first-choice striker at Liverpool

What’s the story?

Liverpool are finally ready to cut the cord and let Daniel Sturridge leave the club this summer. The 27-year-old has been plagued by injuries ever since signing from Chelsea and is reportedly on the list of many clubs willing to snap him up for a fee rumoured to be around the €30 million mark.

Jurgen Klopp is growing frustrated having to field a side without his lead striker and is ready to ‘make wholesale changes’ this summer which could very include the Englishman leaving the club. Parisian giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the chase for the former Manchester City and Chelsea man.

In case you didn’t know...

Sturridge has averaged only 38.7 minutes in the Premier League this season having played only 14 of their 27 games. In that time, he’s scored two goals and contributed two assists – figures that put to shame his performances for the same club under former manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Englishman has found it hard to break into the squad even when fit given Klopp prefers a system with three mobile front-men constantly switching sides. Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane have all impressed this season and are the ones called upon regularly.

The heart of the matter

Just this season, Sturridge suffered from a calf and then a hip injury that’s kept him out of the first team for a chunk of the season already. Klopp is seemingly growing frustrated with the Englishman and is ready to let him leave – even to another Premier League club.

Klopp has promised fans and the board members of the club that he’s willing to make a host of changes to ensure the Merseyside club have the personnel and the capacities to fight for the Premier League – and possibly the UEFA Champions League – next season.

What’s next?

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Sturridge. Apart from them, Stoke City and West Ham have offered him the chance to stay back in England. But should he want the chance to win titles and even challenge in the UEFA Champions League, the French club would seem the way to go.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Liverpool are likely to part ways with the Englishman in the summer but should they do so, will have to replace him with someone equally capable minus the shortcomings. Unless that is first addressed, he shouldn’t be shipped away.