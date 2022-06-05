Liverpool ready to trigger Barcelona man's €60 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, who reportedly, has a €60 million release clause in his contract.

The 17-year-old midfielder has become one of the most exciting young talents in world football. He has made 46 appearances in his breakout campaign at the Camp Nou in the 2021-22 season, scoring two goals and making six assists.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is desperate to tie the teenager down to a new contract, with his current deal set to expire next year.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Gavi vs. Portugal (81 minutes):



• 2 key passes

• 2 fouls won

• 2 interceptions

• 5 duels won

• 94% passing

• 100% take-on success

• 100% long ball accuracy

• 0x dribbled past

• Clean sheet



Portugal scored less than 60 seconds after he came off.



According to Sport, Liverpool are prepared to pay whatever it takes to bring the Blaugrana starlet to Anfield. However, it appears the player's preference is to stay at the club he has been at since his move from Real Betis, aged 11.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted that there was optimism that Gavi would sign a new deal to stay in Catalonia.

Gavi is set to become a key member of Xavi's side alongside 19-year-old midfielder Pedri. The 17-year-old also made his Spain senior debut in October and has since won seven caps since.

The Merseyside club will be keen to sign a new centre-midfielder. James Milner's contract is set to expire at the end of this month. Moreover, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's is also set to depart Liverpool this summer (via Sports Illustrated).

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Luis Enrique: "Gavi is an unknown player. Why? Because people watch Barça and say: 'oh look at him! He's so brave, how he fights, how he runs!' True? Yes. Without the ball. But with the ball, he's unknown. I can say that loud and clear." Luis Enrique: "Gavi is an unknown player. Why? Because people watch Barça and say: 'oh look at him! He's so brave, how he fights, how he runs!' True? Yes. Without the ball. But with the ball, he's unknown. I can say that loud and clear." https://t.co/fNK3AjJlgh

Former Barcelona youth coach heaps praise on Liverpool target

There was an array of world-class players in the recent 1-1 draw between Spain and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on June 2. However, it was Gavi who stood out, put on a brilliant display and was key in Spain's goal scored by Alvaro Morata.

The youngster's former La Masia coach Pau Moral claims he isn't surprised by how quickly Gavi has settled into life at the top-end of European football.

Speaking to Diario Sport (as translated by Heavy.com), Moral stated:

“I remember the first training perfectly. At that time I was the assistant coach, and it was seeing him touch two balls and we laughed thinking: ‘this boy is different. It was touching two balls, getting closer and thinking: ‘what a wonderful player.’ He had just arrived from Betis and it was amazing. He is still very good, really.”

Moral added:

“Everything he is doing is very complicated, because I did not imagine seeing him reach the first team and the Spanish team at 17 years of age. He is still a junior, and it is amazing what he is achieving now.”

GOAL @goal When Gavi plays with his laces tied we'll know something's wrong When Gavi plays with his laces tied we'll know something's wrong 😅 https://t.co/XpBA2qrZwL

