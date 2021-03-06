Liverpool's fortress dismantled as an unwanted serial loss record is created at Anfield

A lot can change within a year, and Liverpool FC are living testimony to that. At this point in time last year, they were on the verge of being Premier League Champions, they had amassed 79 points, having dropped points just against Manchester United, while losing none.

Fast forward a year: Liverpool are stuttering in 7th position in the Premier League table having won just 43 points. After their latest defeat at home to Chelsea, they are already 22 points behind champions elect Manchester City and do not even look certain of Champions League qualification.

But this isn't the worst of it. Their famed Anfield fortress, a venue that inspired fear and awe in their opponents until a few days ago, has failed to sustain its aura in the absence of the vociferous support base. Its undefeated legacy has crumbled quite dramatically.

Higher highs, Lower lows

After Thursday's defeat to Chelsea, Liverpool are currently on a run of five consecutive home defeats, the highest for any reigning Premier League champion. It is also the first time in their entire history that Liverpool FC have lost five consecutive matches at Anfield.

What's even more unbelievable is that this run of defeats comes on the back of a 68 game undefeated run in the league. Before this, their last defeat at home had come on 23rd April, 2017 against Crystal Palace. But in their last 5 home games, Burnley, Brighton, Manchester City, Everton and Chelsea have all arrived at Anfield and walked away with all 3 points.

📊 Fewest home points in PL in 2021:

1 Liverpool

4 Newcastle, Southampton, Fulham, Everton



📊 Fewest home goals in PL in 2021:

1 Liverpool

2 Fulham

3 Everton

4 Southampton, West Brom pic.twitter.com/UAGlf7qF6x — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 4, 2021

Their home form has contributed to their disastrous 2020-21 season as they have gained just 10 points from 11 Premier League home games. They also have the worst home record in 2021, having picked up just 1 point this year, the lowest in the league.

Their profligacy in front of goal has been on full display in their home matches, having scored just once in 2021, which again is the worst record among all Premier League teams.

Their title defense is turning out to be even worse than Manchester United's under David Moyes, as even they had accumulated 45 points in 27 games in the 2013-14 season, whereas Klopp's men have got just 43 points in 27 games.

What next for Klopp and Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has suffered a torrid 2021, having suffered a huge personal loss in the form of her mother. On the sporting front too, things don't seem to be picking up as Pep Guardiola looks set to walk away with his 3rd Premier League title.

Amidst calls for a change of personnel, critics should not forget that Liverpool's transformation from a mediocre side to the champions they are today can solely be attributed to Klopp. Fans still adore Klopp, but deep within they have begun fearing a repeat of Klopp's final days in charge at Dortmund.