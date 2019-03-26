Premier League 2018-19: Will there be light at the end of the tunnel for Liverpool this season?

It was only last year that Liverpool finished 4th in the Premier League with 25 points separating them and the title winning team of Manchester City. Yet many were of the opinion that Liverpool should have been way better in terms of position considering the quality of football they displayed.

They drew 12 of their matches, and had a few of them gone Liverpool's way, it might have been a better representation of the beautiful football they played.

This season, however, they look resolved to mend the past loopholes and earn themselves their maiden Premier League crown. What has changed though?

For starters, they've had a new keeper in Alisson who has kept the most number of clean sheets in the Premier League this season and has been a major upgrade over Karius and Mignolet.

Alisson has managed the most clean sheets in his debut Premier League season

Secondly, Liverpool have got better quality players in their lineup and have good depth in the squad to take on their opponents. The addition of Shaqiri and Fabinho has been useful in building greater solidity.

As for the strikers, what Mohamed Salah did last season has been carried on by Sadio Mane this season - he has been providing vital goals in times of need. Mane has already raked up 17 Premier League goals this season and was devastating against Bayern Munich in the away leg of the Champions League.

Sadio Mane - Liverpool's star man this season

Meanwhile, the emergence of youth players like Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided fluidity. Both of them have been in fine form this season, which has greatly helped the team.

Robertson has been instrumental in feeding the ball to the front three and has provided 8 assists so far, followed by Alexander-Arnold who's at 6. Their rise is one of the reasons why Liverpool have held on to the number one spot for long stretches this season.

Robertson has been a vital cog in this season's Liverpool setup.

The central defending duo of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip has ensured that the least number of goals have been scored against them in the League (18). The precise interceptions and ball passing skill of Van Dijk have been of pivotal importance to the team, not only in terms of getting the ball back but also in dictating forward play.

It is no surprise that Van Dijk has completed the most number of passes in the squad; he has aptly justified the price tag he came with.

Liverpool have lost just one of the 31 matches they have played this season. Going into the final month and a half, that'll surely boost their confidence. Elimination from the FA Cup may prove to be a blessing in disguise as the title contenders Manchester City are still in the running.

In the Premier League, Liverpool have to overcome two top six opponents - Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea - whereas Manchester City face Tottenham and Manchester United. The United game for City will be a tricky one as United have had a resurgence of sorts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Moreover, City's Champions League last eight encounter with the Spurs will also likely be tougher than Liverpool's encounter vs Porto.

When all these factors come into play, Liverpool will have a less tired and more focused group of players heading into the final days of the season. Maybe, just maybe, there is light for them at the end of the tunnel.

