5 longest-serving players in Liverpool's current squad

Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Kenny Dalglish, Roger Hunt, Steven Gerrard — Liverpool were never short of legendary names within the squad.

Despite experiencing a trophy drought from 1990 to 2020, Liverpool never failed to maintain the reputation of one of the most formidable sides in Europe. Even though the 2005 Champions League triumph came as a relief, the Reds were glum about not being able to kiss the Premier League trophy.

Transitions kept happening over time and Brendon Rodgers' Liverpool saw the 2014 Premier League trophy slip right through their fingers. The Merseyside outfit had to wait until Jurgen Klopp's arrival to be able to lift the domestic title after almost 30 years.

Klopp re-structured the club and convinced the board to splash money to get him his team. The same resulted in Liverpool winning the Champions League and the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

Jurgen Klopp's reign opened the gates for many newcomers. Nevertheless, Liverpool still house numerous long-term players.

Let's take a look at the five longest-serving players in Liverpool's current squad.

#5 Joe Gomez (since July 1, 2015)

Liverpool has a great defensive option in Joe Gomez

Despite being haunted by a series of injuries, Joe Gomez has managed to get into the good books of his coach and the fans.

The versatile defender, who is equally good in center and wing-back positions, has come to Klopp's aid whenever he was stuck with the unavailability of players.

Joël Matip, who had a couple of run-ins with injuries himself, paved the way for Gomez to show his caliber at the center of the defensive line. Partnered alongside Virgil van Dijk, Gomez went onto form one of the strongest defensive duos in the Premier League.

He was also deployed as an occasional right-back before Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived at Anfield.

#4 Roberto Firmino (since July 1, 2015)

Firmino went on to form a dangerous trio with Salah & Mane

Roberto Firmino or Bobby Firmino, as lovingly called by his fans, was a part of one of the most dangerous attacking trio across Europe. Firmino, alongside Salah and Mane, ran a rampage over the course of two seasons to help Liverpool end their trophy drought.

He majorly played the role of a 'provider' to the other two and got home the Champions League (2019) and the Premier League (2020) titles.

The Brazilian earned interest from Liverpool during his 2015 continental outing with the national side. He joined Liverpool's pre-season squad right after the 2015 Copa America.

8,000 - Roberto Firmino has scored Liverpool's 8,000th goal in the Football League/Premier League, becoming only the second side to hit that total, after Man Utd (8,089). Milestone. #NORLIV pic.twitter.com/eQxeqxermR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2021

So far, Firmino has scored 88 goals for the Reds across all competitions and remains one of the most senior players in the squad.

