Liverpool's predicted starting XI for the 2018/19 season

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.91K   //    08 Aug 2018, 14:03 IST

Enter
Liverpool

The 2017/18 season was more of a revolutionary year for Liverpool as after years of misfortunes, not only did the Reds put up a good fight for the Premier League title but also produced a series of astounding performances in the Champions League as they ended the competition with the runners-up position.

Apart from that, Liverpool were also the most active club in the Premier League in terms of transfer activity as they went on a spending spree to procure four big-money signings in order to bolster their ranks for the upcoming season.

The likes of Fabinho, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson have all joined Liverpool for astronomical sums as Jurgen Klopp seeks a Premier League title challenge next season, as well as another tilt at the Champions League.

Consequently, the massive changes made with regard to the club's roster have made the imminent season all the more intriguing for Liverpool fans.

On that note, let us take a look at the most likely starting XI the Premier League outfit will field in the 2018/19 season.

Note: The lineup will feature a 4-3-3 formation for the same.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Liverpool v S.S.C Napoli - Pre Season Friendly
Alisson Becker

Liverpool's goalkeeping conundrum is well documented, which is why they were compelled to acquire a top-quality shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer market.

The howlers made by net-minders have cost the club on innumerable occasions, most recently in the Champions League final against Real Madrid where two blunders from Loris Karius helped Real Madrid accomplish their Champions League three-peat.

Nevertheless, with the Reds signing Alisson from AS Roma for a world-record fee of £65 million, the Brazilian will undoubtedly be the first-choice keeper at Anfield and hopefully, the answer to their woes between the sticks.

