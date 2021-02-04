Liverpool’s Premier League hopes dissipate as they drop points yet again

The Premier League race is getting more intense with each passing week but unfortunately, things are not going as planned for Liverpool.

The Reds have dropped to fourth on the league table following their loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night. Steven Alzate’s second-half strike was enough to secure all three points for Graham Potter’s side.

Liverpool built a reputation of being ruthless en route to their Premier League and Champions League triumphs. However, the Reds are currently not looking like a side that can challenge for any trophy.

Eliminated from the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, all that is left for Liverpool to fight for is the Premier League and the Champions League. On the face of their current form, though, it is fair to say that they might end the season without winning any trophies.

Liverpool drop points again

Liverpool were expected to kick on after beating Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in successive Premier League games.

Their game against Brighton was supposed to be the perfect platform for them to relaunch their title bid. However, the Reds ended up dropping points yet again, with the Seagulls winning 1-0.

While Liverpool struggled to create chances, their defending in the build-up to Brighton’s goal was more shocking. Leandro Trossard was left unchecked at the far post and headed the ball back in the box, where an unmarked Alzate was on hand to tap into an empty net.

Liverpool have now lost four times in the last four weeks, including back-to-back defeats at Anfield after going nearly four years without losing a home game in the Premier League.

The Reds have also dropped valuable points early in the campaign, and it could prove costly in the title race at the end of the season.

1984 - Liverpool have failed to score in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984, with the Reds’ goalless run at Anfield currently standing at 348 minutes. Bereft. pic.twitter.com/10UTHWSqfa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021

Manchester clubs pulling away in Premier League race

In what has been an unpredictable season, all that a team needs to do to win the league is to remain consistent. Unfortunately, though, consistency appears to have eluded Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Manchester City are pulling away in the Premier League race and are currently leading Liverpool by four and seven points, respectively.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson delivered an honest verdict following the club's latest defeat against Brighton when he said they were currently out of the title race.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"As this moment stands, we're not in the title race. We are seven points behind them [Manchester City] and they have a game in hand. You have to give [Brighton] credit for playing well. They created chances, pressed us, did everything we wanted to do.

"We didn't really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten, we've lost two. When you don't show up you don't get results. We're still a good team. We don't turn into a bad team overnight."

Liverpool are currently playing catchup with the two Manchester clubs. If the Reds continue to drop valuable points, it could soon become a two-horse race for the Premier League title.