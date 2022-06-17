How Liverpool could line up next season (2022-23)

Liverpool narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League title last season as they finished just one point behind Champions Manchester City in the league table.

The Reds have already started preparations for the next season and have spent over £70 million (as per TransferMarkt) on signing new players. The Merseysiders have secured the service of Darwin Nunez for initial £64 million (as per Sky Sports) from Benfica, along with Fabio Carvalho on a Bosman deal from Fulham.

Other than that, several players are also expected to leave Anfield before the start of next season.

On that note, let's take a look at how Liverpool could line up next season.

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Alisson Becker is among the best goalkeepers in the World

Alisson has been a consistent performer for Liverpool since his move from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2018. He played 36 EPL games last season, keeping 20 clean sheets.

The Brazillian international shared the Premier League Golden Glove with Ederson last term and was also included in the PFA Team of the Season.

Right-Back - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is among the most talented players of his generation. The England international has played a key role in the Reds' success in recent years.

He played 32 Premier League games last season, registering two goals and 12 assists. The Reds have signed Calvin Ramsay to add competition at right-back but the young Scotsman is unlikely to see much game time in the league next season.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk returned to his best last season after a long injury lay-off

Virgil van Dijk missed most of the 2020-21 season with an injury. He returned to the starting XI at the start of last season and it didn't take him long to return to his best. The Dutch international played 34 EPL games during the 2021-22 season, helping the Reds keep 21 clean sheets.

According to WhoScored, he averaged 0.5 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, and 3.1 clearances per 90 in the league last term. His performances earned him a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season.

Centre-back - Ibrahima Konate

The France international enjoyed a decent debut season at Anfield following his move from RB Leipzig last summer. He made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Reds in the 2021-22 season, averaging 1.4 tackles, 1.4 interceptions, and 2.5 clearances per 90 as per WhoScored.

He is expected to start at the heart of the Reds defence alongside Virgil van Dijk during the 2022-23 season.

Left-back - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson enjoyed yet another terrific season with the Reds. The Scotland international was exceptional at the back last term and also contributed significantly to the attack.

He scored three goals and 15 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last term. The former Hull City defender is expected to start ahead of Kostas Tsimikas in the Reds' starting XI next season.

Defensive midfielder - Fabinho

The Brazil international has established himself among the best defensive midfielders in the world since joining the Reds from AS Monaco in the summer window of 2018.

Last season, he made 29 appearances in the league, scoring five goals and assisting one more. He is expected to play a key role for the Merseysiders next season.

Central midfielder - Thiago

Thiago's availability will be key for Liverpool next season

Thiago is among the first names on the teamsheet for Liverpool whenever he is fit. The Reds look a different class whenever the Spain international is on the pitch.

He played 27 league games last season, scoring one goal and assisting four more. The 31-year-old midfielder is among six Liverpool players who were included in the PFA Team of the Season last term.

Central Midfielder - Naby Keita

Naby Keita arguably had his best season in a Liverpool shirt last term. He played 23 league games during the 2021-22 season, scoring three goals and assisting one more. The Reds will be hoping for him to continue his fine form during the 2022-23 season.

Left-wing - Luiz Diaz

The Colombia international adjusted seamlessly to the Reds squad following his move from FC Porto in January. He played 13 Premier League games for the Merseysiders, recording four goals and three assists. With a proper pre-season under his belt, he is likely to unleash a whole different level next season.

Centre-forward - Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have spent a record transfer fee of €100 million including add-ons to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica earlier this window. The Uruguay international established himself as among the most promising attackers in Europe following his breakthrough season with Benfica last term.

He scored 26 goals in 28 Liga Bwin appearances in the 2021-22 season. The 22-year-old attacker is expected to take massive responsibility for spearheading the Reds attack during the 2022-23 season.

Right-winger - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Liverpool on July 1

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed yet another terrific season with the Merseyside-based club. He won the Premier League Golden Shoe after scoring 23 goals in 35 league games last season. The Egypt international will be a key man for the Reds again next season.

