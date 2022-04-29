Liverpool proves yet again why they’re Europe’s best after breaking down stubborn Villarreal wall

The way Liverpool are playing, 2022 could perhaps turn out to be the club’s best year ever. The Reds have simply been magnificent in their performances and results.

Jurgen Klopp’s side once again proved why they are currently the best team in Europe after a routine victory against Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Two quick-fire second-half goals – an own goal from Pervis Estupinan and a Sadio Mane strike – were enough as the Reds claimed an early advantage in the tie.

The unpredictability of football means Liverpool cannot afford to underrate Villarreal ahead of the second leg, but the Reds are surely now overwhelming favorites to advance to the final with their two-goal advantage.

Reds break down Villarreal’s wall

In many ways, the game between Liverpool and Villarreal panned out exactly how it was expected to. The Reds were dominant and bossed possession while Unai Emery’s side sat back and looked to play on the counter-attack.

In the first half, the Yellow Submarine perfectly executed their game plan, but they rode their luck at times following several missed chances by the hosts.

That stroke of luck eventually ran out in the second half when Liverpool upped the ante. Klopp’s side was relentless and their pressure paid off when Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson’s cross into his own net in the 53rd minute.

A minute later, Mohamed Salah played Mane through on goal and the Senegal international made no mistake with his finish as he guided the ball past the onrushing Geronimo Rulli.

Villarreal were defensively organized and frustrated Liverpool for large spells. However, the Reds were just too good and found a way to break down their opponents’ defensive wall.

Liverpool have one foot in the final

An upset in the Champions League has become common in the knockout stages, but this tie might be a step too far for Villarreal to overturn.

Emery’s side has done incredibly well to reach the last four, having eliminated Juventus and Bayern Munich, but coming back from a two-goal deficit against this in-form Liverpool team looks all but impossible.

The Reds have the experience and tactical know-how to kill a tie and Klopp has already made it clear that they’ll leave no stone unturned in the second leg.

The Liverpool boss said, as quoted by the Guardian:

“It’s 2-0, half-time, no more, no less. It is a dangerous scoreline. How much work is left to do? The full work."

“Nothing has happened yet. It’s 2-0 at half-time and we have to be completely on alert and 100% in the right mood. We have to play the second half like the first half, as though there is nothing to defend."

“We know we go there and it will be a tricky atmosphere for us. It will be different to tonight. These players, this coach, they will fight for it with all they have. And what I like is that we also fight with it with all we have.”

Liverpool literally have one foot in the final of the Champions League and it’ll make a miracle of gigantic proportions for Villarreal to turn the tie around in Spain next week against Europe's most-form side.

