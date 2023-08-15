Liverpool’s shocking drop-off against Chelsea highlights need for world-class defensive midfielder

Liverpool have operated at such a high level in recent years that, when the club fell to a fifth-place finish in the Premier League last season, it was considered unacceptable.

The Reds’ slump came as a result of failing to invest in a squad that was fast ageing and the consequence has been Jurgen Klopp’s side missing out on Champions League qualification.

Even with that, Liverpool were expected to splash the money in the summer transfer window to kickstart a rebuild and Klopp spent his time at many press conferences assuring fans that there will be some incomings.

However, the Reds opened their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday with only two new signings – Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – and were lucky to have gotten away with a draw, to say the least.

Reds surprised by Chelsea

Klopp played his best team against Chelsea, with Mohammed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo starting alongside summer arrivals Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, who operated as a midfield pair.

But the colossal investment made by Chelsea was telling as they dominated Liverpool for much of the game. Despite starting on the ascendency, Liverpool couldn’t keep up and kept on dropping off as the minutes ticked.

Chelsea, on the other hand, grew into the game and had the luxury of bringing on quality, fresh legs from the bench in the second half. Liverpool were left surprised by Chelsea’s momentum and they couldn’t recover after being rattled.

It’s why despite starting the game as the better side, the Reds dropped off staggeringly. They just didn’t have the quality to sustain such a high performance as the game wore on.

Liverpool need a world-class defensive midfielder

Liverpool fans must be frustrated by the sight of their rivals outspending them each season and, once again, the Reds are short of personnel in the middle of the park.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson departing, while Thiago Alcantara remains on the treatment table, Klopp’s side is in desperate need of a world-class defensive midfielder.

On Sunday, Chelsea cut through them like a hot knife through butter and Enzo Fernandez had a field day dominating in the middle of the park against Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, who offer a lot in attack but are not so much with offering protection for the defence.

The Reds have already shot themselves in the foot after their humiliating pursuit of Moises Caicedo, who turned them down to sign with Chelsea. As if that is not enough, they are also set to lose out on Romeo Lavia to the Blues again, leaving them with few available quality options on the transfer market.

What the game against Chelsea showed, however, is that the Reds need a proper defensive midfielder sooner rather than later and they will continue to be exposed in the middle of the park if they do not find a fix before the transfer window closes.