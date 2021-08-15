Liverpool serve reminder of their ‘big boy’ status after Norwich demolition

If there was a team that wanted last season over and done with quickly, then it was certainly Liverpool. The Reds endured one of their worst title defenses after an underwhelming campaign.

They were also hit by several injuries to key players and, at one point, the club had as many as 10 first-team players ruled out.

The biggest void, though, was left by Virgil van Dijk, who suffered an ACL injury in the early weeks of the campaign and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Despite all these adversities, though, Liverpool picked up the pieces and finished the season strongly, ensuring they booked their place in the UEFA Champions League after finishing third in the Premier League.

Having benefited from the summer break, Jurgen Klopp and his charges are back looking very fresh, and they made their intentions clear by routing Norwich City on Saturday.

Reds open season with big win

Three goals, three points and a clean sheet at Carrow Road is no mean feat for any visiting side, but Liverpool made it happen with cheeky ease.

The Reds opened their Premier League campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Canaries thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The star of the show, though, was Salah, who scored one and set up the other two. The Egyptian scored lots of goals last season but his overall contribution wasn’t that great.

However, he appears to be back in ruthless form. Meanwhile, Van Dijk and Joel Matip also marshaled Liverpool’s backline with conviction and poise.

The Reds may have won 3-0 but this was as impressive a defensive showing as much as it showcased their attacking verve.

Liverpool back among the big boys after disastrous 2020/21 campaign

Per how rampant Klopp’s side was against Norwich, it is increasingly looking like they’ve regained their mojo.

Unlike last season, the Anfield outfit were dominant in possession, won all 50-50 balls and were equally very clinical in front of goal.

“Pretty much as good as it gets. What you need and what you go for is the result. The result depends on the performance and I thought we were absolutely good enough to win,” Klopp told Sky Sports after his side’s big win.

“It was a very professional performance. I don’t need a 25-minute sensational spell and we lose the game.

“An away game, against a newly-promoted team, in a packed stadium for the first time, they celebrate everything so I am really happy with how we play.”

At their best, Liverpool are a team that batters opponents into submission and it appears the Reds are closer to that level than ever.

